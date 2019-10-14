WholeStone Farms CEO Scott Webb will speak about the company’s expansion this Tuesday morning at the Methodist Fremont Health.
“With the changes taking place at WholeStone Farms and current renovations we wanted to offer the opportunity to bring in WholeStone administration to let folks in Fremont know firsthand of all the excited things happening,” said Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
The talk is part of the Chamber of Commerce’s Topics @ 12 series. The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third floor of the hospital.
The event is open to the public and will provide a lunch for attendees with a $15 cover fee.
Topics @ 12 are held by the chamber on the third Tuesday of every month. The topics vary from local changes, social media and motivational speakers.
“We just look for little ways each month to educate the chamber membership,” Lea said.
You have free articles remaining.
Webb’s talk will cover the changes going on at WholeStone Farms, which farms nearly 400,000 acres of cropland yearly. After providing some background on the company, Webb will talk about the company’s expansion.
WholeStone Farms recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its $200 million expansion project last month. The expansion will add a new cafeteria, office layout and locker room area.
As well as what WholeStone Farms is focusing on right now, Lea also said Webb will talk about what operations will look like once the renovations to the Fremont facility are complete.
“As new ownership comes into our community it is always important that folks in our community get the opportunity to interact with them,” Lea said. “WholeStone has been an incredible community partners since taking over Hormel and we think this is a great opportunity for the people of Fremont to learn more about WholeStone.”
To register for the event, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.