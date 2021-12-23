Wholestone Farms donates more than 150 pounds of ham to Salvation Army

More than 150 pounds of ham were donated to the Salvation Army of Fremont by employees of Wholestone Farms and Cactus Feeders on Monday.

“It was just such a blessing,” Salvation Army Lt. Amber Morin said. “We were able to give those out with our Christmas food boxes, so people who maybe would not have had a meal would be able to have things to make a Christmas meal like potatoes, stuffing and now also a ham that was donated from Wholestone.”

The donation was part of the National Pork Producers Council’s annual “Give-A-Ham” campaign, which so far has provided 3,350 pounds of meat to 24 different organizations in seven states.

Nonprofit Cactus Cares challenged employees of Cactus Feeders and Cactus Family Farms to take part in the challenge by donating meat to organizations serving the food insecure and matched every donation.

As Cactus Family Farms is a farmer-owner of Wholestone Farms, the Fremont food manufacturer got in on the challenge as well, donating 156 pounds of ham to the Salvation Army.

“We challenged Wholestone Farms to join our mission to stamp out food insecurity in the Fremont community and they stepped up to the plate,” Cactus Feeders Co-CEO Brad Hastings said in a press release. “We appreciate them for taking part in this initiative so we could make a difference together.”

Cactus Cares Executive Director Wayne Craig said in the release that the nonprofit is actively involved in the community by focusing on hunger relief, scholarships and education, leadership and renewal.

“We want to be good neighbors and build brighter futures for the people in our communities, and we understand that doing so might look different for each cause, initiative and person,” he said. “That is why we encourage our fellow Cactus Feeders employees to make recommendations and get involved.”

Cactus Cares Director Shelby Padgett said in the release that the nonprofit aims to tackle hunger issues in communities.

“It was amazing to see our Cactus Family Farms team come together and get excited about the difference they were making with the #GiveAHam challenge,” she said.

Morin said she was thankful for Wholestone’s donation, especially at this time of year.

“It was just wonderful to have them support our community in need like that,” she said.

