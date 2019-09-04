WholeStone Farms will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this Friday for its $200 million expansion project to its Fremont facility.
The new expansion offers employees a new cafeteria, locker room area and office layout for its more than 1,400 employees. Phase two of the project will involve updates to the processing floor.
“We are really looking to make sure that this facility is state-of-the-art and that safety and productivity are really at the top of mind for our employees,” marketing coordinator Nichole Owsley said. “It’s been quite a while since these areas have gotten a fresh update, so being able to update those will be super helpful and make us one-of-a kind in the industry.”
The groundbreaking will take place this Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the southwest parking area at the facility, located at 900 S. Platte Ave.
“It’ll be very cool for the community to come out and see the progress that’s started already and pictures and renders of what the facility will look like in the end,” she said.
WholeStone Farms is owned by more than 200 independent farming producers who raise livestock and crops in the Midwest. It farms nearly 400,000 acres of cropland and raises 12 million pigs a year.
The new cafeteria will feature large windows, high ceilings and TV sets, while the new locker areas will provide full-size lockers on the main floor and allow for a more efficient workflow.
Owsley said she was thankful for the farmers who own WholeStone Farms choosing to expand the Fremont location.
“We’re excited for the future of WholeStone Farms here in Fremont and we are happy to be in a community like Fremont,” she said. “And even though the backbone of the building has been here for 70-plus years, we’re excited to take Fremont along with us on this journey.”