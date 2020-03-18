Wholestone, Lincoln Premium Poultry to continue operations amidst coronavirus concerns

Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms plan to continue operations for the time being in the midst of growing coronavirus concerns across the state.
LPP is nearing the end of its operation scale-up that began when the plant first opened in September 2019. The 45-week process will eventually see 1,000 employees working multiple shifts at the 400-square-foot complex. Currently, around 900 employees are employed at the plant.
LPP Spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said, since the plant operates under the food system, it is a critical part of infrastructure.
"We have to feed the world, or at least Costco," she said.
Wholestone Farms External Affairs and Member Relations Manager Nicole Owsley said the information regarding coronavirus is ever-changing, but Wholestone is enhancing its already-strict guidelines implemented by the USDA.
"WholeStone Farms and other local processing facilities have a noble role in feeding the world, we have also put several processes and procedures in place to protect the health of our employees and the Fremont and surrounding communities," she said in an email.
Owsley said Wholestone, like other companies in the food industry, is following the guidance of experts will adjust its plans if necessary.
"In response to the most recent recommendations by the CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Three Rivers Public Health Department, we have implemented some changes including self-quarantine for employees who have recently travel internationally," she said.
Wholestone hosts daily teem meetings to assess the situation and will adhere to recommendations from the CDC, WHO and Three Rivers Public Health Department.
"We are committed to protecting our employees and ensuring that we continue to provide safe, high-quality pork to customers," Owley said.