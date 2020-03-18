Wholestone, Lincoln Premium Poultry to continue operations amidst coronavirus concerns

Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms plan to continue operations for the time being in the midst of growing coronavirus concerns across the state.

LPP is nearing the end of its operation scale-up that began when the plant first opened in September 2019. The 45-week process will eventually see 1,000 employees working multiple shifts at the 400-square-foot complex. Currently, around 900 employees are employed at the plant.

LPP Spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said, since the plant operates under the food system, it is a critical part of infrastructure.

"We have to feed the world, or at least Costco," she said.

Wholestone Farms External Affairs and Member Relations Manager Nicole Owsley said the information regarding coronavirus is ever-changing, but Wholestone is enhancing its already-strict guidelines implemented by the USDA.

"WholeStone Farms and other local processing facilities have a noble role in feeding the world, we have also put several processes and procedures in place to protect the health of our employees and the Fremont and surrounding communities," she said in an email.