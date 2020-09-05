Wife of ex-FPD officer testifies in sexual abuse trial involving stepdaughter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wife of an ex-Fremont Police Department officer testified in his child sexual assault trial Friday.

Austin R. Williams, 35, has been accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter and is facing five felony charges, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, incest and third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Williams’ stepdaughter, now 16, alleged that the incidents took place starting when she was 11 years old. Her testimony took the majority of the third and fourth day of trials, but the livestream was shut off to the public as she is a minor.

Williams’ wife, Erika, took the stand for around the last hour of the day’s trial and was examined by prosecutor John Kohl. She lived at an apartment with Williams and her two daughters, the oldest of which made the allegations before moving to Kearney to live with her father and stepmother.

Kohl questioned Erika Williams on the hours she worked at the hospital, as the incidents were alleged to have taken place while she was away from the home.

Williams said in September 2017, she started taking evening shifts that went until 9 p.m., 11 p.m. or 1 a.m., as well as additional hours if her two daughters were home.