Wife of ex-FPD officer testifies in sexual abuse trial involving stepdaughter

The wife of an ex-Fremont Police Department officer testified in his child sexual assault trial Friday.
Austin R. Williams, 35, has been accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter and is facing five felony charges, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, incest and third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.
Williams’ stepdaughter, now 16, alleged that the incidents took place starting when she was 11 years old. Her testimony took the majority of the third and fourth day of trials, but the livestream was shut off to the public as she is a minor.
Williams’ wife, Erika, took the stand for around the last hour of the day’s trial and was examined by prosecutor John Kohl. She lived at an apartment with Williams and her two daughters, the oldest of which made the allegations before moving to Kearney to live with her father and stepmother.
Kohl questioned Erika Williams on the hours she worked at the hospital, as the incidents were alleged to have taken place while she was away from the home.
Williams said in September 2017, she started taking evening shifts that went until 9 p.m., 11 p.m. or 1 a.m., as well as additional hours if her two daughters were home.
If Williams was not home, she said her husband would watch the children as they had no daycare system in place.
Kohl also questioned Williams on whether or not she would leave to shop for groceries or other errands.
“Generally, I would do that when the girls weren’t home so we could spend time together,” she said.
During the school year, Williams said her daughters would sometimes walk, but were mostly picked up from school by her husband. She also said her youngest daughter was always at home.
“I cannot remember a single time that [she] wasn’t there when [the other stepdaughter] was home alone,” Williams said.
Kohl questioned Williams and asked if she would be aware of any incidents if she was out of the house at the time.
“If I wasn’t home, I would not know,” she said.
Williams was also asked questions concerning an alleged incident while she was at a concert in Omaha on March 18, 2017. Her oldest daughter alleges that her stepfather touched her that night after coming home drunk from a bachelor party.
Williams said she spoke with her oldest daughter around 11 or 11:30 p.m. and her husband and both of the girls shortly after midnight. She arrived home between 1 and 1:30 a.m.
After her daughter made the allegations in August 2018, Williams said she spoke with her, asking how many times the incidents occurred.
“I told her that I couldn’t ask for details, but she could say what she wanted to say,” she said.
Kohl said that when she was interviewed by Nebraska State Patrol investigators Kayla Farrell and Andrew Hewitt in August 2018, her testimony of incidents was “almost exactly the same” as her husband’s.
As the interview was in Kearney and the two drove together, Kohl expressed concern that the two could have their stories match during the long drive.
Kohl also said Williams’ accounts weren’t consistent as to whether or not her husband was intoxicated during the March 2017 incident, as he stated the report said she said he had been. She alleged in court that he was not intoxicated during that time.
The trial’s proceedings will continue Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse. District Court Judge Mark Johnson said he didn’t know how much longer the trial would go on, but was planning for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.