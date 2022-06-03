 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildlife Encounters shows coming to Fremont

Wildlife Encounters

Wildlife Encounters will be bringing all kinds of animals to three shows on Monday, June 6, at Fremont City Auditorium. Admission is free. No registration is required.

 Courtesy

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” Keene Memorial Library will be sponsoring three presentations by Wildlife Encounters.

The Wildlife Encounters presentations will take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

All ages are welcome. Admission is free and no registration is required.

Next week’s Out & About Storytime will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Fremont Post Office, 348 E. Sixth St. There is no charge to attend.

