Wildlife Encounters will be kicking off Keene Memorial Library’s special Monday events on Monday, June 5, in the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
Show times for the Wildlife Encounters program are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Admission is free. No registration is required.
Other upcoming Monday events at Christensen Field, which are part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, include: Omaha’s Children’s Museum, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., June 12; Jeff Quinn Magic Show, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., June 19; Big Trucks, 10 a.m., June 26.