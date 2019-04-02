Due to the recent flooding and the resulting damage to refuge roadways and infrastructure, DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge remain closed to all public use.
Water remains high on the refuges and portions of roadways and trails remain flooded. The refuge also has damage to sections of roadways, which make most of the refuge inaccessible. The DeSoto Visitor Center was not impacted by the flood but the entrance road to the parking lot was washed out making the Visitor Center inaccessible until the road can be repaired.
This refuge closure includes delaying the start of the pubic use season on DeSoto, which typically begins April 15. Until conditions improve and repairs can be made, DeSoto will remain closed to all public access including the archery turkey season, fishing, mushroom hunting, hiking and biking. The refuge lands and visitor center will reopen to public use when conditions allow.
DeSoto & Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are located north of Omaha along on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa, and along U.S. Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.