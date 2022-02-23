Wind Chill Advisory in effect, schools forgo closure.

The National Weather Service Office of Omaha/Valley issued a wind chill advisory for eastern Nebraska Tuesday.

“Within the advisory area, we are expecting wind chill temperatures of minus 20 to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s the ‘feels-like’ temperature on exposed skin essentially,” said Brett Albright, Meteorologist at NWS Omaha/Valley.

The school districts of North Bend, Archbishop Bergan and Fremont have all stated they currently have no plans for closing operations for Wednesday, but that may change as the wind chill continues to drop.

The Omaha/Valley NWS said that these advisories are mainly there to protect children during hazardous conditions and the dangers they pose.

“The reason for issuing these advisories is mostly because it’s a hazard to kids. Like during recess or waiting for the school bus. You can get frostbite in about 30 minutes if your skin is exposed to temperatures this cold,” Albright said.

Other dangers that NWS stated could come from these hazards include exposure and possibly hypothermia.

The NWS stated that these dangers are not just for children though, but could also cause harm to adults alike, including those who work outside.

“It’s for all of the public to be aware of. With schools, they have certain thresholds for when they should suspend operations for a day or two. We want to let them know when that threshold has been crossed, but everyone should be aware of a possible hazard,” Albright said.

