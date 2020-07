× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County will hold an informal meeting on Aug. 6, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at Barnard Park.

Please bring lawn chairs and we can "social distance" while enjoying our invited guest speaker.

David Rogers, candidate for Nebraska Senate, will talk a little about his goals as a senator followed by Q&A time.

The public is invited.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0