Winning lottery ticket sold in West Point
Winning lottery ticket sold in West Point

  • Updated
One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, April 22, drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at West Point Travel Plaza, 1716 N. Lincoln St., in West Point.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 03, 06, and White 21, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

