Winning lottery ticket sold in Weston

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Tuesday, July 21, drawing is holding a ticket worth $94,000.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $94,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Weston 92 BP, 2345 County Road K, in Weston. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 02, 03, 12, 14, 28. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.
