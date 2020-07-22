Winning lottery ticket sold in Weston

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $94,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Weston 92 BP, 2345 County Road K, in Weston. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 02, 03, 12, 14, 28. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.