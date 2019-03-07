A $1 million Powerball winning ticket was sold at a Fremont Hy-Vee, according to the Nebraska Lottery, and the lucky winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
The winning numbers were read during Wednesday’s $381 million drawing, and were 6, 10, 21, 35, 46, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling the Lottery office at (402) 471-6100.
The Nebraska Lottery confirmed that the ticket, which was sold at Hy-Vee Gas at 828 East 23rd St. in Fremont, matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball number itself.
Neil Watson of the Nebraska Lottery confirmed to the Fremont Tribune that the winner had not come forward as of noon on Thursday. Usually, the winner claims their prize within the first two weeks.
And the mystery winner won’t be the only one who gets a payout — the store that sold the lottery ticket also gets a seller’s bonus of $10,000, which will be presented to them tomorrow, Watson said.
According to the Nebraska Lottery, the odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning $1 million is 1 in 11,688,053.52.
The Nebraska Lottery aims to generate proceeds for good causes, according to a press release from the agency. More than $717 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the lottery began in 1993.
Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at nelottery.com or by calling 800-587-5200.