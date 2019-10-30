As Winslow plans the possibility of relocating after flooding, the village will receive assistance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Members of Winslow’s newly formed community planning committee, UNL students and faculty and other members of the community met to discuss the plans Monday night.
The two groups discussed what kind of a Winslow the residents would like to see if it went through with the relocation process, which is a proposed spot northeast of the village.
The graduate students involved are from professor Gordon Scholz’s planning studio class and professor Zhenghong Tang’s hazard mitigation planning class.
“The students in our program are preparing to become professional planners and to work with firms like JEO Consulting and to work with cities,” he said. “That’s the kind of academic endeavors that we are involved with.”
Scholz said the collaboration first started last summer when Winslow Fire Chief Zachary Klein reached out to UNL’s Community and Regional Planning program about helping out after the state’s flooding last March.
“The goal of this course is to give students a real-world experience in doing planning, and certainly this is a very real-world experience, giving students an incomparable experience in working with a community that was hit very hard by a disaster,” Scholz said.
Around 20 students made a trip to Winslow on Sept. 9 to meet with its residents and take notes on the village’s condition. They divided the village into five sub-areas to work on.
“We’ve been working to compile that information in a consistent format so that it would be usable for you,” Scholz said. “And we understand that the need for that is kind of immediate now, so we’re working on that.”
The students are also working on a timeline of the history of Winslow and looking at examples of other communities that have relocated, including Niobrara and others in Missouri and Colorado.
“So we’re trying to do case studies to show the kinds of decision-making that occurred in these other places as well as the kinds of support that was given to making these moves,” Scholz said.
Tang said the students fully understood Winslow’s struggles and were working on a document with information including media reports on the village.
“Another task is to look at the new site and the surrounding area to see what the site’s risk will be, what kind of challenges in the future you guys may have beyond a flood, maybe a tornado or other hazards,” he said.
The students are also studying other communities’ recovery procedures and to look at new economic strategies for a relocated Winslow.
“Our goal is to try to help you as much as possible from the free resources perspective,” Tang said.
Mary Baker from JEO Consulting, who has helped other communities rebuild after disasters, said their role was not to decide what happens to Winslow, but to support it in what’s best.
“We’re just here to help you do what you need to do,” she said. “And hopefully, whatever that translates to, I know that changes every day, so we’re trying to adapt on the fly and help you on the fly as well.”
Students Andrew Eckerson and Kelechi Chibuikem went through a list of questions that the students have spent the semester developing, Scholz said.
The questions were answered by five members of Winslow’s community planning committee, which Klein said was comprised of a mix of homeowners, landowners and business owners.
“We tried to grasp what was here in an attempt to work through the research you guys have to present so we can kind of get that background on what is possible and then push that into that new vision for that alternate site,” he said.
The committee was asked questions about what made them proud to live in Winslow and what they wanted to see in a new location.
“I had a salon here in town and I did really well with it,” Christina Kotik said. “So I do miss having a business here.”
Klein said about 90% of the residents own their houses, while the other 10% rents. Around 30% of the residents are retired, he said.
The groups also discussed the levy in Winslow, which Klein said was designed as a 50-year levy after is completion in 2009. While it held up against flooding in 2010, the flooding earlier this year caused damage to more than 50% of it, he said.
“While it’s not catastrophic damage, it’s enough that I wouldn’t feel comfortable with it through future floods if it wasn’t repaired,” Klein said.
The committee discussed what kind of new sources of revenue Winslow could see if it moved, including a gas station, restaurant or Dollar General.
UNL student Chelsey Pounds, who was originally from Ravenna, said her town found success from bars and grills, a meat locker and a cafe.
“Those are the big things that I think keep my hometown community running because it connects to what people do in the area and it helps support the local ag industry there too,” she said.
Winslow’s relocation would allow it to combat Dodge County’s shortage of homes, Amanda Westergaard said.
“We know that not all of the residents are going to go to the new location, so that would allow the village to sell lots for expansion to actually raise our tax base and bring more people into the community,” she said.
Kotik said the relocation would provide growth for future families.
“I don’t want someone to have to go through what we’re going through again,” she said. “It’s not fun.”
Matt Wagner said he wanted to see the village a little bigger so that it could get revenue for emergency situations.
“Being a business owner, I always wanted a city tax, but we could never get that accomplished for situations like this,” he said.
Winslow had many condemned houses before the flood, but the establishment of city ordinances would help bring properties up to standard, Westergaard said.
“From a realtor perspective, when you’re trying to get people to come to a community that isn’t aesthetically pleasing, we won’t have that struggle at the new location,” she said. “So that will be great and will help with growth.”
Other committee members agreed that the relocation would give Winslow a clean slate.
“I think it’d be attractive to other people who are attracted to what we’re about: being a little bit outside of a bigger community as a smaller community,” Jerry Schulz said. “I think that will be a good look for new growth and positive growth.”
But no matter what happened to Winslow, the committee agreed that it wanted to keep the friendly atmosphere that it has.
“We kind of liked that it was small,” Schulz said. “A little growth is great, but we don’t want it to boom.”