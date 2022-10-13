 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winslow Fire Department to host pancake breakfast

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The Winslow Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Winslow Fire Hall.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, sausage and eggs.

Freewill donations will be collected.

