Winslow residents discuss options of relocation at community meeting

“That definitely would help with your indebtedness too, because the more value that you have that that debt is spread out over, then just the opposite of what we were talking earlier, it goes back the other way,” she said.

The new site would require an environmental assessment and comprehensive plan for the village, both of which would be paid for by donated money, Baker said. Winslow also has $600,000 in donated money, which could pay for around 3/4 of acquisition for the new village.

After the design and engineering phase, Baker said construction could start in 2021 or early 2022. Compared to other communities, she said it took one that was flooded along the Missouri River seven years to move.

“So that is pretty fast for the federal government,” she said. “I think Tom can attest, nothing goes fast in the federal government, so if we could get you moving in 2022, that’s three years from the event, that’s a good deal, I think as far as the timeline goes.”

The new location would also keep Winslow’s old zip code and provide additional funding streams, as many organizations won’t put money into a floodplain, as well as more after the comprehensive plan is completed.