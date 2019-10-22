The village of Winslow will meet this Thursday to discuss the relocation of houses due to the state’s flooding last March.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station. Residents are encouraged to come and attend for any important updates for the future of their homes.
“We’re going to be talking about eligibility, proposed time frames,” Winslow Fire Chief Zachary Klein said. “Nothing’s been set in stone yet, but we’re going to be working on that.”
As well as relocation efforts, residents will also be available to receive applications allowing for buyout of their homes, Klein said.
“We’re going to be handing those out and setting up times for residents to come back in for a Q&A individually,” he said. “Then we can go through individual documentation with them that’s required and get those applications filled out.”
Earlier this month, Klein posted to the Winslow Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page and said he had been working with the state to receive the applications for buyout.
Klein said the village board had received training so that they could best assist residents through the process.
“We had the state come out and they went over the requirements for the application, what are the village board requirements, what are the homeowner requirements and kind of how the application works,” he said. “So we did that training in the last couple weeks.”
More than 100 residents faced extensive damages to their houses after the flood earlier this year. Out of the 51 buildings inspected, 44 were yellow-tagged, while six were denied any entry at all.
Residents were forced to evacuate the village, while others had to be rescued after floodgates gave way. Many lost everything in the flood, which caused over $1 billion in property damage throughout the state.
The village met in August to distribute state applications for appraisal of houses. Residents had multiple options after the appraisal, including a buyout of the house or possible relocation.
Other options were available for residents, including living and rental assistance for relocation for residents who were renting houses, as well as mitigation.