Winter in Fremont isn't done just yet

The cold snap that has gripped Fremont and much of Nebraska this week won't stick around much longer, but it's not leaving without a fight.
The mercury dipped to 19 degrees Wednesday morning, down from 21 degrees on Tuesday morning. Both marks set new records for daily lows. The wind chill was lower on Tuesday at 12 degrees than on Wednesday when the wind chill was 13 degrees.
While the short stretch of cold mornings is likely over, Thursday could bring a record-setting blast of winter.
The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for Pottawattamie, Boone, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties, extending from 4 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
According to the weather service, some of these areas could see 2-5 inches of snow. Fremont is forecast to see 4-6 inches. Upper parts of Dodge County is expected to see 2-3 inches of snow.
"Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the weather service said in a bulletin, adding that the heavy wet snow could damage trees and temporary tent facilities set up at coronavirus testing sites and outside hospitals.
A high of only 35 degrees is forecast in Fremont on Thursday. The record snowfall for April 16 is .50 inches set in 1921.
Forecasters said the band of heaviest snowfall will be quite narrow, but 2-4 inches of snow are possible across a wide area of the state.
The counties of Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Lancaster, Cass, and Otoe in the southeast portion of Nebraska and southwest portion of Iowa are under a winter storm warning where total snow accumulations of 5-8 inches are expected.
Parts of far western Nebraska are in a winter storm warning, with 6-8 inches possible across the southern Panhandle.
Once the storm moves through, a warm-up is in the forecast.
The weather service says highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid-60s in Fremont, with 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The average high temperature for this time of year is 64 degrees, and the average low temperature is 40.
