Winter in Fremont isn't done just yet

The cold snap that has gripped Fremont and much of Nebraska this week won't stick around much longer, but it's not leaving without a fight.

The mercury dipped to 19 degrees Wednesday morning, down from 21 degrees on Tuesday morning. Both marks set new records for daily lows. The wind chill was lower on Tuesday at 12 degrees than on Wednesday when the wind chill was 13 degrees.

While the short stretch of cold mornings is likely over, Thursday could bring a record-setting blast of winter.

The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for Pottawattamie, Boone, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties, extending from 4 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the weather service, some of these areas could see 2-5 inches of snow. Fremont is forecast to see 4-6 inches. Upper parts of Dodge County is expected to see 2-3 inches of snow.