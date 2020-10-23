Winter wear giveaway set for Nov. 7

With winter fast approaching, Tammy Flittie knows people — and kids especially — will need warm coats.
Flittie is a church council member at Salem Lutheran in Fremont, which helped provide coats to people in need last year.
This year, the church is partnering with Uniquely Yours Stability Support in Fremont for the UYSS Sixth Annual Warmer Winter Free Coat Give-Away.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon — or while supplies last — on Nov. 7 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave. The church is across the street from the U.S. Post Office in Fremont. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be followed at the giveaway.
Flittie hopes people, who need coats and other winter wear, will come to the event. Besides coats, Flittie said there will be other clothing such as sweatshirts, sweaters and jeans.
No personal information will be collected at the winter wear giveaway.
“If a neighbor or friend is aware of a family or individual needing a coat or winter clothing, they can come to the event and pick out whatever they need for anyone they know who needs these items,” said Robin Ritter, UYSS chief executive officer. “It’s important especially with so many needing to quarantine during the pandemic.”
Flittie added that the giveaway event is taking place at the church, because the building that houses UYSS doesn’t allow for as much social distancing as the large fellowship hall at Salem.
The public is invited to donate new or gently used items, including adults and kids’ coats, hats, hoodies, scarves, gloves, mittens and other items, Ritter said.
Those who want to donate items may drop them off between 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the church or call UYSS at 402-727-8977 to make arrangements to drop off items.
“All sizes (of coats) are needed, but there is a big need for children’s coats,” Flittie said.
Last year, UYSS gave out 348 coats and other winter items in less than two hours.
“We have been collaborating with Robin for a while on other events and we were there last year when she did her coat drive,” Flittie said.
Salem members helped provide winter wear last year.
“It was the first winter after the flood of 2019,” Flittie said. “A lot of people lost clothing and coats in the flood.”
The church hosted two free garage sale giveaways in Inglewood with items donated to Salem by other people and churches.
“Inglewood was hit so hard and we knew there was a need down there. One of the things that went the fastest was the winter coats, so we know there’s a need—especially with kids,” Flittie said. “They grow so fast. You might have a coat that fits them this year, but next year that same coat is not going to fit them.”
After the 2019 UYSS coat drive, Salem then delivered more than 70 coats to people in need.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for people.
“With COVID and a lot of people being out of work or having a limited budget, they just don’t have the extra funds,” Flittie said. “We get a lot of requests at church for different things such as clothing or food and so we know the need is there.”
Flittie said part of Salem’s mission statement is to reach out to others.
“We feel like by doing this we’re fulfilling that part of the mission statement and our philosophy at Salem and are able to give back to the community and help those in need,” Flittie said. “We want to be able to help however we can.”
Ritter expressed a similar sentiment.
“Trying to keep people safe and warm is our priority,” Ritter said.
