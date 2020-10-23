Winter wear giveaway set for Nov. 7

Flittie added that the giveaway event is taking place at the church, because the building that houses UYSS doesn’t allow for as much social distancing as the large fellowship hall at Salem.

The public is invited to donate new or gently used items, including adults and kids’ coats, hats, hoodies, scarves, gloves, mittens and other items, Ritter said.

Those who want to donate items may drop them off between 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the church or call UYSS at 402-727-8977 to make arrangements to drop off items.

“All sizes (of coats) are needed, but there is a big need for children’s coats,” Flittie said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, UYSS gave out 348 coats and other winter items in less than two hours.

“We have been collaborating with Robin for a while on other events and we were there last year when she did her coat drive,” Flittie said.

Salem members helped provide winter wear last year.

“It was the first winter after the flood of 2019,” Flittie said. “A lot of people lost clothing and coats in the flood.”

The church hosted two free garage sale giveaways in Inglewood with items donated to Salem by other people and churches.