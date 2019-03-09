While the first day official day of spring is just a few weeks away—with the equinox landing on March 20—major snowfall throughout February has continued into more snow in March and made many wonder if this winter might last forever.
Although forecasts call for even more snow next week, spring—in fact— is still coming.
But, along with all the joy and excitement that will come when temperatures finally begin to rise and snow starts to melt, there is also concern about what will happen when all that snow turns into water.
According to an updated spring flood outlook released by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, there is a “much-above-normal risk” of spring flooding throughout much of eastern Nebraska as well as an increased risk for major flooding due to winter snowfall, wet soil and waterways that are already running high.
“We get flooding every year somewhere in Nebraska it’s not too uncommon, but the thing that sets this year apart is all the moisture in play, the snowpack, the ground is very wet, the rivers have a lot of ice, so that is a threat,” NWS Senior Hydrologist David Pearson told the Tribune on Friday. “With all that combined we are seeing a pretty good probability of increasing that normal threat for flooding and major flooding.”
While the NWS report says that the biggest risks for flooding in eastern Nebraska are on the Missouri river south of Nebraska City, on the Loup River from Genoa to Columbus, on the Big Blue River from Suprise to Barneston and on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River, there are also elevated flood risks in areas that could effect Fremont, Dodge County and other surrounding areas.
One of those risks involves ice jams alongs the Platte River, Pearson said.
“We are very concerned with the ice jam potential along the Platte especially,” he said. “The ice is really thick and it’s going nowhere fast. Maybe this week or next week we could see some movement, but for the most part it is a very late break up of ice.”
Pearson said that the threat of potential ice jams along the Platte is of more immediate concern, while additional rainfall over the next month or so could lead to more flooding later this spring.
“There is the ice jam threat which is a short term threat, that would happen within the next two or three weeks if it were to happen,” he said. “Beyond that when the ice is gone the ground is still going to be wet, the rivers are going to be running high and if we get into a wet pattern we could be right back to being flooded again. So everything is kind of primed for flooding to occur at this point if we get rainfall.”
Pearson said that ice jam flooding along the Platte is rare, specifically in the Fremont area, but that when it does occur it is dangerous due to the quickness of flooding in an effected area.
“Ice jams can be very volatile,” he said. “It can happen very quickly because the ice can be moving and the next thing you know it stops and behind it the water backs up and can rise quickly, sometimes several feet within an hour.”
The Elkhorn River below Norfolk to the Platte River and the Platte River from Columbus to the Missouri River are listed at an “above-normal” risk for flooding this spring.
Maple Creek is also at the “above-normal” risk distinction despite that, as of March 8, it was running right around 3.2 feet near Nickerson, while the flood stage is estimated at 11.5 feet, according to information from the United States Geological Survey.
The most current spring flood outlook report by NWS also lists Shell Creek and Logan Creek at a “much-above-normal” risk for flooding.
Pearson encouraged residents who live at vulnerable points along rivers to be prepared in case major flooding does occur in coming months.
“If you are in a vulnerable area—near the river not behind a levee—you are more vulnerable this year,” he said. “I mean don’t move your house—let’s not get crazy here—but take the steps you need to take.”
He said a few common steps to consider would be moving valuable items out of the path of potential flooding, potentially purchasing flood insurance if applicable, and even moving things from basements.
“If you are a person whose basement always floods in the spring time, maybe you should start thinking about moving stuff from the lower levels of your home,” he said. “Those things that you are used to happening are going to be worse this year.”