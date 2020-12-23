Wishing Wheel makes largest donation yet with 78 bikes to Salvation Army

In choosing who would receive a bicycle from Wishing Wheels, organizer Deb Niles said she’s had to draw names out of a hat to narrow it down.

“Sometimes with families of four, two would get them and two wouldn’t, and that always kind of hurt. I didn’t like doing that,” she said. “But this year, every child got one.”

With a grand total of 78 bicycles, Wishing Wheels made its largest donation yet to the Salvation Army of Fremont on Thursday. The organization also saw its largest number of bikes given away this year at 101.

Wishing Wheels, founded in 2012 by Niles and Dave Mitchell, partners with various local organizations in need of bikes such as Uniquely Yours Stability Support or the Oxford House. It has donated more than 600 bikes since its inception.

“Our main idea is to give bicycles to children who need them,” Niles said. “We need to give bikes to adults that don’t have the transportation to get to work or need to look for a job, and so we work on that.”

In 2020, Wishing Wheels introduced two new programs, helping veterans in need of bikes, as well as foster children.