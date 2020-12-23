Wishing Wheel makes largest donation yet with 78 bikes to Salvation Army

In choosing who would receive a bicycle from Wishing Wheels, organizer Deb Niles said she’s had to draw names out of a hat to narrow it down.
“Sometimes with families of four, two would get them and two wouldn’t, and that always kind of hurt. I didn’t like doing that,” she said. “But this year, every child got one.”
With a grand total of 78 bicycles, Wishing Wheels made its largest donation yet to the Salvation Army of Fremont on Thursday. The organization also saw its largest number of bikes given away this year at 101.
Wishing Wheels, founded in 2012 by Niles and Dave Mitchell, partners with various local organizations in need of bikes such as Uniquely Yours Stability Support or the Oxford House. It has donated more than 600 bikes since its inception.
“Our main idea is to give bicycles to children who need them,” Niles said. “We need to give bikes to adults that don’t have the transportation to get to work or need to look for a job, and so we work on that.”
In 2020, Wishing Wheels introduced two new programs, helping veterans in need of bikes, as well as foster children.
“It has been wonderful for the self-esteem of the children coming in with nothing, that when they own a brand-new bicycle, it’s theirs, it’s not going to get taken away from them,” Niles said. “And that’s a fun one, because I get to go to their houses and drop the bikes off, or the kids come to my shop and pick them up.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Niles said the situation made it a little harder to get bicycles during the summer. Wilsey’s Wacky Wheels Bicycle Shop helped the organization by providing refurbished bikes.
“And then in September, they started letting me get 10 to 12 bikes every two weeks from Walmart, and so I started stockpiling,” Niles said. “It sounds like a bad word right now, but I did it wisely, because I always left bikes behind for other people.”
Niles continued to purchase bikes and store them in her shed for the organization. On Thanksgiving Day, she had 48 bikes to go to the Salvation Army.
But with a multitude of names on the list, Niles said she decided to push to get even more bikes. A frequent donor chipped in nine more, and on Black Friday, she was able to purchase 11 bikes for a discounted price.
“I got there at 5 o’clock in the morning, and again, I was only allowed so many bikes because you don’t take all the bikes, that’s not polite,” Niles said. “So I lucked out there, and then I went back then the next Sunday and finished up the rest of them for the regular price, and so we got all 78 bikes.”
With the final purchasing, Niles was also able to provide bikes for older children as the stock had replenished and donated the entire collection to the Salvation Army, which handed them out last Thursday and Friday.
As last year saw 93 bikes donated, Niles said she felt proud to have reached the 100-bike threshold in 2020.
“Dave Mitchell always wanted me to get to 100, and I said, ‘You’re crazy, man, no way are we getting to 100. I’m happy at 90, 93 is a lot,” she said.
Niles said with many children at home on break and the uncertain future of schooling in-person, bicycles are an especially important gift at this time.
“They can go out and ride their bikes, that is very safe in this environment right now to go do,” she said. “And so that’s why I really wanted to give every kid a bike so there’s no excuse that they can’t go outside with everything that’s going on and get some fresh air and not be cooped up inside the house.”
To make a donation to Wishing Wheels, write a check to the Fremont Area Community Foundation and put “Wishing Wheels” on the memo line.