Nearly 50 children from low-income families will wake up on Christmas morning this year to a brand-new bicycle waiting for them.
Local organization Wishing Wheels donated 46 bicycles with helmets and locks for children ages 3 to 13 to the Salvation Army of Fremont Wednesday afternoon.
Since 2012, Wishing Wheels has provided over 500 bicycles to people of all ages in need throughout the Fremont community. During the holiday season this year, the campaign, organized by Deb Niles and Dave Mitchell, is giving away 81 bikes.
"We have a saying: 'It takes a cycle to break a cycle,'" Niles said. "And that's what we live by, is to get people on bikes."
Wishing Wheels donates to various local organizations, including the Hope Center, LifeHouse, Uniquely Yours Stability Support, Fremont Police Department, Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children, Jefferson House and both the men's and women's Oxford House.
For the donation to the Salvation Army, the organization takes the names, gender and ages of the children who want a bike for Christmas, as well as the size of bicycle they believe they need.
"Sometimes I have to adjust it because a 3-year-old does not need a 20-inch bike," Niles said. "A 3-year-old needs a 12-inch bike, so I adjust that according to their age."
Niles said she then randomly selects children to donate the bikes to. She said she makes sure she doesn't give any to children who got one last year and checks to see if any of the names were on the list last year.
"So anybody who didn't get them this year, I will double-check, and if they're on the list next year, they automatically get a bike," Niles said. "So I always try to make it fair without just having to draw out of a hat."
Wishing Wheels kept the bicycles in a four-car garage before moving them to the Salvation Army for pickup, Niles said.
"The families are advised ahead of time to bring a pickup or a van or something to pick the bikes up," she said. "If they need, we can give them to them."
Salvation Army Capt. Stephen Hansen said giving the bikes away to the families is one of his favorite days of the year.
"A lot of the parents are shocked that they not only get the bike, but the helmet and the lock so their kids are safe," he said. "It's fun to watch the parents light up when they see the bike."
With giving the bikes away, Hansen said he wishes he could see the kids' reactions on Christmas as they see the present.
"A lot of times, we have people asking for bikes when they sign up, and with other communities I've been in, there's not a group like this purchasing bikes for the kids that don't have them," he said. "And it's a great partnership with our Rotary club and other community partners, and I'm thankful that they step up every year and want to support us in this way."
Although the holiday season is its busiest, Wishing Wheels also donates bicycles throughout the year. As Uniquely Yours helps with setting up people with jobs, Niles said its donations to this organization helps with transportation until they can afford a vehicle.
"Sometimes they call and say, 'Hey, we need lights, they got the night shift,'" she said. "So then I go out and buy lights, bring them in and we hook them up on the bikes so they can go from there."
Wishing Wheels also donates to people in emergency situations, including house fires.
"With the flooding, I gave three bikes this summer to a lady because when they got to the bikes finally after cleaning out the house, they were rusty," Niles said. "So that's just what we've been working on."
Wishing Wheels receives funding from various organizations, including the Fremont Rotary Club, Fremont Bicycle Club, Fremont Area Big Give and First State Bank and Trust.
"We've also received strong support from community members in general that have given checks ranging from $100 to $5,000," Mitchell said.
Niles said people interested in donating can either write a check to the Fremont Area Community Foundation and include "Wishing Wheels" somewhere on it.
Wishing Wheels also takes donations in the form of bikes, but Niles said the organization prefers new bikes, as they are easier to fix up for use.
One donator, who has given about 10 bikes a year to Wishing Wheels for the last few years, purchased $1,000 worth of bikes for $600 on Black Friday.
"Now we had to put all the bikes together, but it didn't take us that long because they were the little ones," Niles said. "And in half an hour, we had 10 bikes put together."
With the bike donations, Mitchell said he hopes it will get the kids active and out of the house. But as the kids get older, the donations have also helped with riding to jobs, which will ultimately benefit the community as a whole.
"Our town isn't that big, so the bicycles have proven to be a really vital part of the rehab process and/or getting back on your feet process that people have used in order to get jobs and get back and forth from their jobs all year round," Mitchell said. "So if we're helping satisfy another need in the community that way that overall contributes to the health, safety and welfare of Fremont, we think it's all good."