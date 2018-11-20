Wishing Wheels now has another outlet to provide bicycles to people in need.
The organization, which provides free bicycles to children and other individuals, has partnered with Uniquely Yours Stability Support to provide bicycles to adults who may be in need of alternate forms of transportation to remain employed or live stable lives.
Wishing Wheels also has partnerships with several other area organizations — the Fremont Rotary Club, the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the Hope Center, the Jefferson House, Care Corps, the Salvation Army, the Masonic Home for Children and more.
Glen Mueller was involved in Wishing Wheels’ early origins, when it began as a small annual bicycle giveaway hosted by the Low Income Ministry, providing a handful of kids with free bikes during an annual drive held around Christmas time. Years later, Mueller’s daughter, Deb Niles would take over, eventually bringing on Fremont area lawyer Dave Mitchell, who is part of a bicycling group here in town, and who helped the group expand its reach.
Now the group gives away more than 70 bikes annually. After this year, they anticipate having given away more than 400 bikes in the past five years.
In the past three years, they’ve also expanded beyond simply putting on the Christmas drives, for children, which still occur every year. Now, the group partners with area organizations to give bikes year round to individuals who, due to car troubles or financial barriers, may lack regular transportation to employment or other important commitments.
“Christmas isn’t the time grown-ups need it. We need it spring, summer and fall when they can ride the bikes and work,” Niles said. “And in that time, hopefully, they get enough money saved up so they can buy a car, and then keep the bike in case your car breaks down or you have a flat tire.”
The group’s main focus is still providing bikes to children, says Mitchell, with the aim of giving them a “means of transportation as well as getting them off the couch, so we can get them outdoors and get them to enjoy all the things that come along with owning a bike.”
But by working with other organizations, Wishing Wheels can help address additional needs.
“If something pops up at any given time, we can take a look at it and not just say ‘wait till Christmas,’” Mitchell said. “We talk to the organization, see what the needs are and provide bikes consistent with their needs.”
This past summer, for instance, the group provided two bikes to the Hope Center, who requested them for kids. They provided six bikes to Boy Scouts at Camp Cedars. They even provided equipment to the Fremont Police Department.
The bikes are purchased through donations, with a fund established through the Fremont Area Community Foundation. All donations go toward purchasing bikes.
For Uniquely Yours, the pairing with Wishing Wheels will help the organization address its core mission of addressing “the dynamics of homelessness by collaborating with our community through a comprehensive approach to establish permanent stability.”
Uniquely Yours works to address any unique hardship that risks bringing instability to an individual’s life, says CEO Robin Ritter, who was once a single mom struggling to keep things together for her family and was inspired to address gaps in services that could help others.
The group works with other organizations to help provide financial support and community support, helping clients deal with financial barriers brought on by things like rent and car repairs, but also hosting workshops on basic life skills and employability, assisting with job interviews, providing hygiene items and helping individuals navigate resources available in the community.
The privately funded organization is limited in its resources, which makes collaborations with other organizations like Wishing Wheels is important, Ritter said.
“I definitely think it’s a perfect fit for the whole collaboration of our entire community, trying to get families and individuals into a job, securing their housing stability. And transportation is a key component to that,” Ritter said. “Bicycles fit that gap.”
Wishing Wheels is starting out providing Uniquely Yours with two bicycles. Individuals who may need those bicycles — or any other services that Uniquely Yours provides — should call the group at (402) 727-UYSS. An appointment will be made to assess the applicant’s needs more generally and come up with a plan to address them.
The bikes at Uniquely Yours are being specifically geared toward adults who may be seeking an alternative form of transportation in order to maintain or acquire employment. As the need arises, Uniquely Yours will work with Wishing Wheels to acquire more bicycles.