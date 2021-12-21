Wishing Wheels sets another record for donated bikes

Deb Niles, organizer for Wishing Wells reported that a record-breaking 143 bikes will be donated to kids and adults alike for the holidays.

Niles and organizer partner Dave Mitchell started Wishing Wheels in 2012 and has donated over 700 bikes since.

“We started out with eight bikes and now we are at over 140. This is just something we took on from the Salvation army. We used to just get 40 to 50 bikes and just drew names out of hat. Now we can give a bike to everyone, Niles said.

The organization gives the donated bikes to Uniquely Yours Stability Support, Lifehouse and foster homes across the area.

Niles said that the organization's founding came from an incredible amount of demand during the holidays.

“It started out as a Christmas Toy Fund, and we started giving out bikes. Well we had 500 kids that would enter and I was like ‘eight bikes isn't enough for a drawing’. So we started raising more and more,” Niles said.

On Monday, Niles and Mitchell had help from employees and neighbors to help load trucks to deliver the bikes from Niles’ shop to the Salvation Army building.

“The bikes, which have name tags written across the seats, are moved to the Salvation Army building where they will be sorted out and at which point the parents will be called so they can come get them,” Niles said

Niles mentioned how the donations are not just for the kids. “There are two large points we do at Wishing Wheels. Number one is the main, large amount of bikes given to Christmas for the Salvation Army, just for the kids. The second one is just as important. We give bikes to the grown-ups, so they have transportation for work,” Niles said.

Though the element of helping adults get transportation to work is important to the foundation, Niles said the greatest feeling comes from seeing the impact.

“The foster kids come in. Nothing, they have nothing. The foster families have to buy them all new clothes and everything. So they would come here with the kids and I would let them choose a bike. Then they actually own something. The foster kids can say ‘Its mine’ and it is so wonderful to see,” Niles said.

Niles said that they do get some bikes donated to them but for the most part Wishing Wheels buys the bikes directly from distributors like Walmart with money from people's donations.

This year, because of supply or manufacturing issues, bikes were scarce in stores.

“I was allowed to get 10 bikes every two weeks from Walmart, and I started getting them all in August,” Niles said.

Though obtaining bikes was a challenge, the biggest challenge so far for Wishing Wheels is the price inflation of bikes in stores

“We are always looking for donations because bikes have gone up $40 to $50 per bike. Even the young ones. That’s our biggest problem right now and donations really help,” Niles said.

“We really want to thank some of the people and groups that have helped us out like First State Bank, Sid Dillon who gave us drivers, Classic Landscaping also gave us drivers. People in the community are so grateful,” Niles said.

Other contributors included the Rotary Club, Fremont Area Community Foundation, Kaup Seed and Paul and Mary Wachter

