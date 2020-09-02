With bond issue set for November, city plans to hold additional educational opportunities

Both Elliott and Hespen will also visit various service clubs between now and the vote to answer questions about the Joint Law Enforcement Center.

“Any service clubs that would like them to speak certainly should contact me, the chief or the sheriff and we can get those lined up so they can go out and speak to help educate about the need for the joint law enforcement center,” Wimer said.

Closer to the vote, Wimer said there are plans in place to have question-and-answer sessions regarding the project. Two previous sessions were held earlier in the summer prior to the council vote on the bond issue, but received little public turnout.

That lack of public turnout at earlier meetings was an issue for some council members during initial discussion of the project at the Aug. 25 council meeting.

“ ... They have not approved the overall cost because we’ve not shared that with them and when only 13 people or so came to the public comment meetings, that’s not really full citizen input,” Councilmember Brad Yerger said during the meeting.

Wimer said the lack of public attendance at previous meetings was unfortunate, but he equated it to a restricted timeline and subsequent lack of advertising.