With bond issue set for November, city plans to hold additional educational opportunities

After barely beating the Sept. 1 filing deadline, a bond issue for the Joint Law Enforcement Center project jointly owned by the City of Fremont and Dodge County will appear on the November general election ballot.
With about eight weeks between now and the Nov. 3 vote, Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said the city is working to provide several opportunities for the public to learn more about the project.
Wimer said the city and county are hoping to be as transparent as possible regarding the project leading up to the general election.
“We plan on doing something every week from now until the vote just to educate the voters to see if this is what they really want to do in November,” Wimer said.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $18,100,000, with the city paying for $10,317,000 and Dodge County paying for $7,783,000.
The proposed center would be placed at 29th Street and Lincoln Avenue. It would provide a shared facility for the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.
Wimer said Jeff Elliott, chief of police, and Steve Hespen, county sheriff, will host weekly radio sessions centered on specific topics regarding the project.
Topics will range from the cost of the project to the current needs of the police and sheriff’s department. Additionally, City Administrator Brian Newton will be putting out each new topic in his weekly address.
Both Elliott and Hespen will also visit various service clubs between now and the vote to answer questions about the Joint Law Enforcement Center.
“Any service clubs that would like them to speak certainly should contact me, the chief or the sheriff and we can get those lined up so they can go out and speak to help educate about the need for the joint law enforcement center,” Wimer said.
Closer to the vote, Wimer said there are plans in place to have question-and-answer sessions regarding the project. Two previous sessions were held earlier in the summer prior to the council vote on the bond issue, but received little public turnout.
That lack of public turnout at earlier meetings was an issue for some council members during initial discussion of the project at the Aug. 25 council meeting.
“ ... They have not approved the overall cost because we’ve not shared that with them and when only 13 people or so came to the public comment meetings, that’s not really full citizen input,” Councilmember Brad Yerger said during the meeting.
Wimer said the lack of public attendance at previous meetings was unfortunate, but he equated it to a restricted timeline and subsequent lack of advertising.
“We were restricted to a timeline of only a few weeks before we had to turn around and request the City Council pass the vote for the bond language,” he said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the amount of time that I would like to have been able to push this out.”
Despite the lack of public attendance at the previous meetings, Wimer said there is interest in the bond issue among Fremont citizens.
He said residents in Fremont and Dodge County support the police and understand the importance of the upgraded facilities.
“They understand that you can’t piecemeal this thing together,” Wimer said. “It takes time. It takes effort and it takes commitment by the citizens to make sure that they have the best police force on the street to help them feel safe when they go to sleep at night.”
Wimer said the city’s plan to have these events “absolutely” gives the public ample information heading into the November general election.
“Some people are going to look at this right away and say ‘yes, this is absolutely needed’ and others are going to look at it and make a decision about if this is the direction that we need to go,” Wimer said.
He said the city will support any outcome from the bond issue, but noted that the issues surrounding the sheriff’s and police facilities are not going away.
“Either we take care of it now, in November, or we take care of it later,” he said. “At later costs, the cheapest building you can get is today.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.