With community engagement at the forefront, the City of Fremont looks to create roadmap for the future

The future of Fremont will be laid out during the next year and a half.
The City of Fremont is updating its Unified Development Code, Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan, all at the same time. The process, which began in November, is expected to reach the hands of City Council by May 2022. The Unified Development Code is expected to be passed in August 2022, shortly after the Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan
The Fremont community is expected to play an important role in shaping the decisions that will be included in those three documents, according to city officials and those working to update the plans.
The city is working with Chicago-based urban planning and design firm Houseal Lavigne to update the two plans and code simultaneously.
Early stages
The project is in the middle of a six-step timeline to update the plans. The timeline is centered on gathering input through community engagement and examining the existing plans before ultimately drafting the updated documents for council review.
Sean Tapia, project manager for the comprehensive plan update at Houseal Lavigne, said the first two plans should be delivered to Planning Director Jennifer Dam and city staff by the end of 2021, with the updated unified development code following after.
“That’ll be the first chance they have to really look at a complete document for both of those projects,” Tapia said.
From there, the firm and city staff will work back and forth to discuss and review the documents before they are ultimately presented to city council for final adoption in May 2022.
Jackie Wells, a planner at Houseal Lavigne overseeing the UDC update, said her process runs a few months behind the other two plans to ensure any changes to the UDC are reflective of the direction of the comprehensive plan.
In its early stages, Tapia said some of the early feedback from stakeholder groups and other members of the public in Fremont regarding the comprehensive plan is geared toward issues such as affordable housing and transportation.
Tapia said responses on affordable housing tended to state that the city had a plethora of large employers, but those jobs weren’t paying enough to match housing costs.
“And what dovetails into that is kind of a lack of overall rental housing,” he said. “There’s a lot of single-family homes for sale and there’s a rental gap there that’s missing as well.”
Wells said feedback on the UDC is mostly focused on making the code more user friendly and free of legalese and “other types of jargon.”
“So that’s going to be, I think, the main thrust of this project for the UDC is not only aligning it with the comprehensive plan and all the new policy directions thought sets and really just improving the overall usability of the code,” she said.
Community interaction
Dam, who has worked in city planning for the last 30 years, said COVID-19 has interrupted the city’s ability to pursue public interaction as aggressively as it would be otherwise.
“Normally, we would have had a lot of in-person meetings and a big community kickoff meeting by now, which we just haven’t been able to have,” she said. “So, we’ve been doing a lot of virtual meetings with different stakeholder groups and steering committee meetings.”
By April, Dam said the city is hoping to host more in-person meetings. However, that is all dependent on the impact of COVID-19 in the coming months.
“In the meantime, we are really hoping that we have some unique ways for people to provide input to us,” she said. “We have information available in English and Spanish, so we really would like to get as many people to participate as possible.”
In lieu of public events, the city and Houseal Lavigne have made an effort to employ a number of virtual tools to the public, ranging from simple DIY workshop kits that can be downloaded and shared with a group of friends and family to a social mapping tool that allows residents to mark specific areas of Fremont that see as an asset or area of improvement.
“We have opportunities now that didn’t exist in the past to able to reach out to people for participation electronically,” Dam said.
Those interested in providing input or learning more about the city’s efforts to update the comprehensive plan, long-range transportation plan and UDC can visit https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fremont/.
To map out your favorite areas of the city, as well as areas of concern, visit https://map.social/Community.php?CommunityID=246.
For those who either don’t trust or aren’t savvy with the internet, Dam said paper copies of the DIY Kit have been made available to the public at Keene Memorial Library.
Even with all these tools available to Fremont residents, Dam said community participation is down to how much individuals in the city wish to participate.
“The outreach varies,” she said. “It really depends on the community. Sometimes people in Lincoln tend to be a pretty involved community and you would have really big public meetings where 300 to 400 people show up. I also remember comprehensive plan meetings in Papillion where we might have two or three people show up.”
In the right community, Tapia said the tools offered by Houseal Lavigne can provide a “significant” amount of important data related to the plans being developed.
“So, for example, there are some communities that just don’t want to participate in a planning process, no matter what you do, no matter all the outreach that you try to give them the opportunity to participate in,” he said. “In the communities that really want to it, we could get double the amount of responses in some places.”
Next steps
Community engagement will remain a critical part throughout the plan’s development cycle, Tapia said.
“First and foremost, it’s making sure we engage as many people as we can to get all that initial feedback from the public,” he said. “That’s our first stepping stone into understanding what’s going on in Fremont.”
Over the next year and a half, Tapia said Houseal Lavigne will be working with the city, taking its own research in hand with data and first-hand input from the community to create a plan to guide the city’s future.
In the meantime, Dam reiterated the importance of community engagement to help develop understanding of the community’s needs over the next decade.
“It’s critically important for people to have a voice in how their neighborhood, their community turns out,” she said.