With community engagement at the forefront, the City of Fremont looks to create roadmap for the future

“So that’s going to be, I think, the main thrust of this project for the UDC is not only aligning it with the comprehensive plan and all the new policy directions thought sets and really just improving the overall usability of the code,” she said.

Community interaction

Dam, who has worked in city planning for the last 30 years, said COVID-19 has interrupted the city’s ability to pursue public interaction as aggressively as it would be otherwise.

“Normally, we would have had a lot of in-person meetings and a big community kickoff meeting by now, which we just haven’t been able to have,” she said. “So, we’ve been doing a lot of virtual meetings with different stakeholder groups and steering committee meetings.”

By April, Dam said the city is hoping to host more in-person meetings. However, that is all dependent on the impact of COVID-19 in the coming months.

“In the meantime, we are really hoping that we have some unique ways for people to provide input to us,” she said. “We have information available in English and Spanish, so we really would like to get as many people to participate as possible.”