With difficult conversations ahead, Multicultural Inclusion Council looks to bring Fremont together

“We were starting to recognize that some people of different cultures didn’t have access to information that English-speaking people did,” he said. “One of our first things we were able to do was create a video that gave information out to people regarding some of the health measures in place in different languages. That was our first joint effort that really impacted the community.”

Chatters said the council also talked with administrators from Fremont Public Schools to discuss the Sasse video. He said the talks were successful and the group addressed ways the video may have impacted people from different cultures.

“The Sasse meeting was so helpful,” he said. “It really solidified, in my mind, how a council like this can be powerful and can be representative of marginalized groups.”

Clark said the council had other events planned for 2020, specifically a public forum, but those were pushed back due to the pandemic. Despite the setbacks, he said the council was still able to address important issues.

“In retrospect, we’ve been able to realize that it’s the time-sensitive things that need our attention,” he said. “The group has come together and we’ve seen a lot of positive reaction. We feel good about where we are right now.”