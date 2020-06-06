With difficult conversations ahead, Multicultural Inclusion Council looks to bring Fremont together

When Fremont introduced its first-ever Multicultural Inclusion Council in June 2019, it hoped to bring together people and businesses with different cultural backgrounds to provide an outlet to make the city a more inclusive space.
One year later, despite being interrupted by a sweeping pandemic, the council has taken steps to collaborate and come together to implement change across the city.
“That has been our continued goal,” said Midland University Vice President for Student Affairs Lawrence Chatters. “We aren’t static and we are constantly inviting people to participate. The goal is to always have an inclusive space to talk about Fremont as an inclusive community.”
The council was formed thanks to a partnership between the City of Fremont, the Greater Fremont Development Council and several local nonprofits including the Fremont Area United Way and Lutheran Family Services.
The council has grown to include more than 20 representatives from the community. Those members range from small-business representatives to Lincoln Premium Poultry to education professionals.
“There are a wide variety of people of different cultures,” Chatters said. “There are also people of different professions.”
Chatters draws on his perspective from the education field to represent Midland University and its student population. Chatters said nearly a third of the school’s population are students of color.
“I want Fremont to be inclusive because our university is in Fremont and I want people to be accepting of those who come to Midland,” he said. “It focuses on the fact that the more inclusive Fremont is, the easier it is for us to invite people to be a part of our businesses. We have a vested interest in making sure Fremont is inclusive.”
GFDC President Garry Clark said the early days of the council were slow. Those days were dedicated to finding representatives and finding out what role the council would hold for the community.
He said the first time the council was forced to act came in February when the council responded to fallout from a Lincoln High/Fremont girls basketball game where accusations of racial slurs were yelled by at least one Fremont student.
“The February basketball situation with Lincoln was the first time we came together to communicate and support the school district in any way we could,” he said.
Chatters noted other incidents, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from Sen. Ben Sasse’s graduation speech during Fremont High School’s virtual graduation, as important milestones for the council.
The council created a video for people regarding COVID-19 after realizing that some members of the community may not be receiving the same access to information as their English-speaking counterparts.
“We were starting to recognize that some people of different cultures didn’t have access to information that English-speaking people did,” he said. “One of our first things we were able to do was create a video that gave information out to people regarding some of the health measures in place in different languages. That was our first joint effort that really impacted the community.”
Chatters said the council also talked with administrators from Fremont Public Schools to discuss the Sasse video. He said the talks were successful and the group addressed ways the video may have impacted people from different cultures.
“The Sasse meeting was so helpful,” he said. “It really solidified, in my mind, how a council like this can be powerful and can be representative of marginalized groups.”
Clark said the council had other events planned for 2020, specifically a public forum, but those were pushed back due to the pandemic. Despite the setbacks, he said the council was still able to address important issues.
“In retrospect, we’ve been able to realize that it’s the time-sensitive things that need our attention,” he said. “The group has come together and we’ve seen a lot of positive reaction. We feel good about where we are right now.”
Now, the council will soon face another difficult discussion. Following national protests against police brutality and systematic racial inequality, Chatters said it will soon be time for the council to come together again.
“Every time something has some underlying issues that may cause separations in communities and cultures, we try to have a discussion about it,” Chatters said.
Chatters said the conversations may seem difficult, but he said that the reality is amplified for those being affected by the issue.
“Imagine what that means to people who have to experience those things,” he said. “We, as a council, see it as a privilege to get together to talk about these things.”
Chatters said one of the biggest successes the council has experienced so far is its growth. He said that growth allows the council to “serve as a brain trust from a cultural equity and inclusion perspective for the city of Fremont.”
“One of the biggest successes is that we do have this wide range of perspectives,” he said. “To hear how certain things are impacting a meat plant or bank is different than me as an educator. It has provided rich discussion for us to take back.”
Clark said he hopes to reach out to the public in the future to establish a stronger foothold in the community.
“We haven’t really formalized ourselves to the public to say: ‘Hey, these folks represent the council,’” he said. “Then, I want to make sure those people are aware of the council.”
Outside of that, Clark said the goal is to continue to create an outlet for open dialogue.
“ ... If we can continue to build relationships and if we can respect their different viewpoints I feel like we will have taken a huge step forward,” he said. “We want to foster that energy.”
