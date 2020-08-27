With full council expected, special meeting set to revisit Joint Law Enforcement Center ballot resolution

A special meeting has been called to revisit a resolution that would approve ballot language for the Joint Law Enforcement Center bond issue for the upcoming general language.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31 in the City Council Chambers, 400 E. Military Ave.
The resolution failed on a split 3-3 vote during the last city council meeting on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mark Legband and Matt Bechtel were absent from the meeting.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said Bechtel was absent from the meeting due to work obligations and that the Legband family was recovering from an undisclosed issue.
Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus all voted against the motion.
During the meeting, Ellis said he was frustrated with the timing of the resolution, saying council had so little time to discuss the language of the resolution prior to the Sept. 1 filing deadline.
Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said council previously had more time, but it asked to pause the development of design plans to collect public input before moving forward.
“In all honesty, sir, we had more time before, but you had requested that us extend this out and go out to the community more, which tightened up your timeline for you to make a decision,” Wimer said during the meeting.
Both Jacobus and Yerger voiced their concern with the lack of transparency included in the ballot.
Jacobus felt the location of the center needed to be added to the ballot and made a motion during the meeting to amend the ballot language to do that, but that motion failed on a 4-2 vote.
Councilmembers Linda McClain and Mark Jensen voted against Jacobus’ amendment.
At the end of the meeting, Getzschman attempted to revisit the failed resolution under a section of the city’s municipal code. That attempt failed due to an objection raised by Yerger.
He said he felt there were other issues brought up beside the location of the center that needed to be addressed.
“I think a special meeting is a better way to approach any changes to the ballot language,” he said during the meeting. “We should have brought this to council for discussion on ballot language long before tonight and there’s no excuse for not having done that.”
With the Sept. 1 deadline looming, City Administrator Brian Newton said the Monday meeting will be the last chance council will have to get the Joint Law Enforcement Center bond issue on the ballot.
“This is critical for the Joint Law Enforcement Center,” he said. “I firmly believe council wants to go forward with this and get this to the voters.”
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors has already provided its support for the ballot language. The board unanimously passed its portion of the proposed project for the ballot during a Wednesday meeting with a contingency that council do the same.
Newton said he has talked with bond council, who specialize in drafting the ballot language for the city, regarding any potential language changes.
“Bond council said they didn’t want any changes,” he said.
With the tight deadline, Newton said council will have to trust the attorneys to make any potential changes before the filing deadline.
“Hopefully bond council will be on the Zoom call to provide input,” Newton said.
Newton also expects a full council to participate in Monday’s special meeting.
“It’s not the best situation, but we’ll make due and hopefully move forward,” he said.
