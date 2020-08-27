With full council expected, special meeting set to revisit Joint Law Enforcement Center ballot resolution

Both Jacobus and Yerger voiced their concern with the lack of transparency included in the ballot.

Jacobus felt the location of the center needed to be added to the ballot and made a motion during the meeting to amend the ballot language to do that, but that motion failed on a 4-2 vote.

Councilmembers Linda McClain and Mark Jensen voted against Jacobus’ amendment.

At the end of the meeting, Getzschman attempted to revisit the failed resolution under a section of the city’s municipal code. That attempt failed due to an objection raised by Yerger.

He said he felt there were other issues brought up beside the location of the center that needed to be addressed.

“I think a special meeting is a better way to approach any changes to the ballot language,” he said during the meeting. “We should have brought this to council for discussion on ballot language long before tonight and there’s no excuse for not having done that.”

With the Sept. 1 deadline looming, City Administrator Brian Newton said the Monday meeting will be the last chance council will have to get the Joint Law Enforcement Center bond issue on the ballot.