With Salvation Army Captain quarantined, retired volunteer busy helping

She expects to see additional folks, because more clients typically come at the end of the month.

Manka smiles when asked what it feels like to be manning the fort.

“It’s a service I can do for my church and for the Lord and the community,” she said.

This is a unique time for the Salvation Army, because of limits on group sizes.

“It definitely is an odd time for us as it is for the rest of the public,” Hansen said.

But Hansen is ready to serve.

“We will be here throughout the crisis to serve Fremont and Dodge and Burt counties as best we can,” he said.

The Salvation Army food pantry at 707 N. St., in Fremont is open from 1:30-3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those wanting an emergency food box need to bring a picture ID and current proof of residence in Dodge or Burt counties, which the Fremont office serves.

The proof of residence could be a recent piece of mail, lease or a bill with the person’s address on it. Nothing on a cell phone, please, Manka said.