With Salvation Army Captain quarantined, retired volunteer busy helping

With Capt. Stephen Hansen in quarantine, a retired volunteer has been on the front lines at Fremont’s Salvation Army office.
Helen Manka has been answering phone calls and filling boxes and sacks with food while Hansen — who easily could have become stranded overseas — waits out the last week of his quarantine at home.
Manka said she distributed 10 food boxes this week, but anticipates she’ll see more people as time progresses.
Various businesses have closed their doors or had to cut back on staff in light of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent quarantine requirements.
And the need for assistance is expected to grow.
Hansen has about a week of his precautionary quarantine left.
“I feel fine — just stir crazy from sitting at home too much,” he said.
Hansen hasn’t been able to be in the local office for about four weeks.
After conducting some personal business in Chicago, Hansen was among approximately 70 Salvation Army officers who went to Israel.
“Every spring, the Salvation Army does a trip for its officers to visit the Holy Land and see the life of Christ,” Hansen said.
Hansen and the others were in the Holy Land, when Israel imposed a 14-day travel ban of people coming into the country. The airline that would have brought the group back to the United States stopped flying into Israel.
That meant flights weren’t leaving either.
With flights canceled, group members weren’t sure how long they’d have to wait before they could return to the United States.
“The company we used for the travel worked really hard to get all of us flights out,” Hansen said.
Hansen said he got home March 12, the day before the United States’ imposed a travel ban on flights coming from Europe, and included Israel.
But because of an international travel quarantine, Hansen has had to stay at home. On Thursday, he spoke via a cell phone with Manka, who was in the office.
At this time, the local Salvation Army doesn’t have a case worker, but it does have Manka, who’s been taking calls and assisting clients.
Hansen appreciates Manka’s endeavors.
“It’s super important, because otherwise we’d have no way to serve the community while I’m on quarantine,” Hansen said. “She’s part of our church and said she would step up and help out this way and I’m extremely thankful that she is there to do it.”
Manka’s been helping out since the end of February.
You have free articles remaining.
The 10 food boxes that have gone out this week has been more than normal, Manka said.
She expects to see additional folks, because more clients typically come at the end of the month.
Manka smiles when asked what it feels like to be manning the fort.
“It’s a service I can do for my church and for the Lord and the community,” she said.
This is a unique time for the Salvation Army, because of limits on group sizes.
“It definitely is an odd time for us as it is for the rest of the public,” Hansen said.
But Hansen is ready to serve.
“We will be here throughout the crisis to serve Fremont and Dodge and Burt counties as best we can,” he said.
The Salvation Army food pantry at 707 N. St., in Fremont is open from 1:30-3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those wanting an emergency food box need to bring a picture ID and current proof of residence in Dodge or Burt counties, which the Fremont office serves.
The proof of residence could be a recent piece of mail, lease or a bill with the person’s address on it. Nothing on a cell phone, please, Manka said.
In addition, those wanting a box need to be prepared to answer a few questions, since the Salvation Army has gone to a new system for record keeping. Because of the new system, clients will need to fill out forms even if they’ve been to the Salvation Army before.
At this time, the Salvation Army doesn’t have the capacity to deliver any food to anyone. If someone can pick up the donation for them, they need to write a letter granting permission and have that and the pieces of paperwork that identifies them sent along with the person picking up the food for them.
The individual picking up the food also needs to provide his or her own identification to verify that he or she is the person mentioned in the letter.
Normally, the Salvation Army provides a box once a month, but now has switched to twice a month for families with children.
“We want to make sure that while the kids are out of school that families have plenty of food to feed their children,” Hansen said. “As long as there’s one child in the household, they can come twice a month.”
Boxes and bags include various canned and pre-packaged food items.
“Sometimes we have meat. Sometimes we don’t. It depends on donations. We depend on 100 percent food donations. We don’t buy any food,” he said.
Hansen asks that if someone isn’t feeling well that they not come into the Salvation Army building.
“We’d rather bring the food out to your car,” he said. “You can call our phone number.”
The Salvation Army’s phone number is 402-721-0930.