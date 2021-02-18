With sleeves rolled up, newly elected Mayor Joey Spellerberg outlines plans for Fremont's future in State of the City Address

Koski died in January at the age of 50, but Spellerberg said he plans to immortalize Koski’s hard work to improve the city by dedicating the newly renovated facility after her.

Transitioning to housing, Spellerberg said he is impressed by the number of developments currently in the hopper around Fremont, including Bluestem Commons, Gallery 23 and SunRidge Place.

“Fremont continues to be a leader in attracting quality developments,” he said.

With the addition of new housing options, Spellerberg said he believed the city must continue to grow and develop through projects such as downtown revitalization projects and the Keene Memorial Library expansion.

“Now is the time to complete the library expansion,” he said. “Recent studies indicate that we are long overdue for a remodel of the existing building. The voters of Fremont agreed in 2018 and overwhelmingly passed a $2 million bond issue towards the future library expansion. Heading into my first term as mayor, completing this expansion is one of my top priorities.”

Spellerberg said Fremont must continue to look through options to either renovate or expand its law enforcement facilities following the recent Joint Law Enforcement Center bond issue failure.