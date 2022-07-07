Witte is grand marshal of 4-H Fair Expo

Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout.

Things didn’t go as planned. One leader tried to roast hot dogs, but made a fire too close to a tree.

The entire tree caught on fire.

“So it was too hot for a hot dog roast,” she said.

Years later, Witte looks with amusement combined with perspective on her early 4-H days.

She learned a lot when she was a 4-H’er and also while her daughters participated in the program.

For 28 years, Witte has been an active volunteer for the Fremont 4-H Expo – helping with everything from cleaning out barns to assisting with livestock shows.

This year, Witte will serve in a different capacity — as Grand Marshal for the expo. She was surprised and pleased with the honor.

“There’s so many great volunteers,” she said. “So many people who have won it—and who have done way more than I’ve probably done. It’s an honor to be in the company of those people.”

Witte, a retired teacher, lives on a farm with her husband, Don, southwest of Scribner.

Fremonters may remember Witte, who was a fifth grade special education teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center. Before that, she taught at Washington Elementary School in Fremont. Altogether, she taught for 34 years and now substitutes in the area.

Witte’s roots in 4-H run deep.

Her grandfather, Frank Crumley, helped build the fairgrounds in Jewel County, Kansas, and was a 4-H leader. Her dad, John Crumley, showed what were called “Baby Beef” (young calves) in 4-H.

“They look nothing like the beef cattle that are shown today,” she said. “They were kind of stubby and fat.”

Witte’s mom, Barbara, was her 4-H leader. Kelly Witte was involved in sewing and cooking in that club in Webster County, Nebraska. Later, she was part the Garfield 4-H Club.

She has great memories.

“We competed in song contests,” Witte said. “We had an older singing group and a younger singing group and we’d always win and get to go to the state fair.”

One year, the older group won a trip to New York City to sing on the Merv Griffin TV show.

Witte was just one year too young to be part of that adventure, but said she had lots of fun singing in 4-H.

“It was a good group of kids. We sang at church a lot and in a lot of events, besides fairs,” she said.

Witte didn’t show livestock, but was involved in sewing, cooking and home environment projects.

She earned degrees in elementary and special education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1984.

And when her daughter, Tina Ord, was old enough, Witte got her involved in 4-H.

Witte met her husband, Don, through the program.

His first wife, Cindy, had died in a car accident and they had four young daughters, Jennifer, Sarah, Laura and Kristin.

Don’s daughters were involved in 4-H.

“That’s how we met was through our girls being in 4-H,” Kelly Witte said.

The Wittes married in 1997.

Two weeks after they wed, the couple took all the girls to the Dodge County Fair. The girls showed sheep, hogs and poultry along with competing in the sewing, cooking and home environment categories.

The cooking and time management skills Witte learned in 4-H helped with her new, expanded family.

“I had a really good helper in Don,” she said, adding that he’d previously showed cattle at the Fremont 4-H Fair.

Their girls would become very active in 4-H.

“They went all over the country doing livestock, poultry and dairy judging,” she said. “They earned trips to Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. They got a lot of opportunity with 4-H.”

Witte believes 4-H’ers learn many skills, like how to get along with others and how to accept defeat gracefully when they don’t win. They learn responsibility and social skills like how to look a judge — and people in general — in the eye when speaking to them.

And they learn something else:

“I think they learn how to have a difference of opinion in an appropriate way,” Witte said.

Witte had great experiences in 4-H.

“You meet a lot of people,” she said. “I still have a lot of friends from when I was in 4-H. You get to know a lot of people with similar interests.”

Witte’s volunteerism with fairs began when Tina started in 4-H. Witte put exhibits in booths and ribbons on projects after they were judged.

A favorite memory occurred at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner years ago. Witte was helping with a livestock show, when a girl from the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children was showing an animal.

After the show, contestants left the ring.

The judge shook her hand, but the girl didn’t realize she’d won until they gave her a trophy and someone told her.

It was a tender moment and the girl was overcome with emotion.

“She was sobbing, because she was so happy, because she hadn’t won anything before,” Witte said.

Witte would serve as superintendent for shows. Eventually, she was asked to serve on Fremont 4-H Expo board. She served in that capacity for several years.

She still helps with livestock shows and sometimes in the home economics area.

“People volunteered so my kids could do it (participate in 4-H) and, yeah, my kids are grown, but I’m still able and I’m going to volunteer so the next bunch of kids can have that opportunity,” she said.

Witte has been asked why she’s still involved.

“Sometimes, it gives me hope for the future of our country,” she said.

Witte said she attends 4-H and FFA contests and sees kids doing amazing things, like one girl with a beekeeping business.

“It’s nice to see kids get good grades and volunteer,” she added. “It helps you know there’s still goodness out there in the younger generation.”

Witte’s own volunteerism is extensive and, throughout the years, has included:

Fremont 4-H Expo board,

4-H leader in Dodge County,

FFA Alumni,

FFA judge at the district and state level,

Dodge County Fair Foundation,

Dodge County 4-H Council,

Nebraska Cattlemen,

Dodge County Cattlemen,

Commonground,

Ag in the Classroom,

Musbach Museum board.

The 4-H experience not only impacted Witte, but several of the girls have had ag-related jobs.

Jennifer is an extension agent for Burt and Thurston counties. Sarah works for a Farm Services Agency office. Laura worked in public relations for years for Max Creek Winery in Lexington. Kristin is an FFA adviser in Lyons, Kansas. Tina is a special education teacher.

The Wittes enjoy traveling and spending time with their eight grandchildren. One is in 4-H and two are Clover Kids (pre-4-H).

“We’re starting on the fifth generation,” Witte said.

And this next generation might just get to hear some of their grandma’s 4-H memories, including the time she didn’t get a hot dog after a tree caught on fire.