Woman, 89, realizes dream come true of meeting Luke Combs

Dorothy Vogt has spent much of her life serving others.

Never married, the former Arlington resident cared for her parents Fred and Clara, until their deaths in 1968 and 1993, respectively.

She was a waitress at the former Freddie’s Café in Arlington for 25 years. She was salad girl at Farmer Brown’s Steakhouse in Waterloo for 11 years.

Recently Vogt, a resident at Dunklau Gardens, was treated to a little service herself, when the Dreamweaver Foundation made it possible for her to see country music superstar Luke Combs in concert in Omaha.

“It was a dream come true,” said Vogt, set to celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 16.

Founded in 2012, the Omaha-based Dream Weaver Foundation works to bring joyful experiences and meaningful connections to older adults living in low-income situations with life-limiting illnesses, said Cheri Mastny, executive director.

“Dorothy, along with all of our seniors we serve, usually are asking for something so simple,” Mastny said. “(Dorothy) has given so many great things to us as a society over her life and she was asking for something that was so simple – which was to go to a Luke Combs concert.”

Tammy Kreikemeier-Krings, resident life supervisor at Dunklau, nominated Vogt to receive a fulfilled dream through Dreamweaver. Kreikemeier-Krings said her plan is to work through the organization to fulfill dreams in the next couple of years for all Dunklau residents who qualify.

Vogt’s choice was to go out to eat and see a country music singer in concert.

“I picked Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers, but she (Kreikemeier-Krings) said they have both passed,” Vogt said.

Vogt asked about country music star Alan Jackson, but he wasn’t coming to Omaha for a while.

Kreikemeier-Krings researched which musicians were coming to Nebraska and played the stars’ music for Vogt, asking her to pick which songs she really liked.

“She picked Luke Combs’ songs,” Kreikemeier-Krings said.

Dreamweaver bought Vogt a new outfit, necklace and earrings. They paid to have her fingernails manicured and painted.

“I’m so proud of them,” Vogt said, showing her shiny, red-painted nails.

Vogt counted the days until Combs’ Oct. 29 performance at the CHI Health Center arena in downtown Omaha.

That Saturday, Vogt dressed in her new outfit and jewelry and got into a limousine, accompanied by family friends Verna Parde and Ardith Sperling, both of Arlington, and Dunklau med aide Denise Grams.

Dreamweaver picked up the women’s food from Farmer Brown’s and brought it to them in a condominium from which they could see the Missouri River.

“The food was good,” said Vogt, who enjoyed shrimp, a baked potato and salad.

Her friends had prime rib, boneless ribeye and chicken fried steak.

The limousine took them to the CHI center and a meet and greet room.

There, Vogt met Combs, described by the New York Times as “the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years.”

“He was wonderful,” said Vogt, who was amazed by the opportunity. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought, ‘Is this really me doing this?’ It was so wonderful.”

People later asked Vogt about meeting Combs.

“Somebody asked, ‘Did you kiss him?’ and I said, ‘No, because I know he’s got a wife and they just had a baby.’ He didn’t offer anything like that to anybody. He’s very nice.”

After meeting Combs, Vogt and her friends went to a suite high in the arena from which they could see the stage below, while also watching the event on large screens.

Vogt enjoyed the concert and Combs’ music.

“I want to stay here all night and listen to him,” Vogt told Grams, who gently reminded her that Combs wasn’t going to be there all night.

Vogt said she didn’t want to leave, but left with a couple souvenirs.

Dreamweaver provided her with a Luke Combs shirt and cup. Vogt got a shirt from Farmer Brown’s, too.

Vogt also has a colorful sign which reads: “Life’s Final Wish: To See Luke Combs.”

Before the concert, Shelby Rice, program manager for Dreamweaver, photographed Vogt with the sign and posted the picture on Combs’ fan page.

That photo helped provide the opportunity for Vogt to meet Combs, Kreikemeier-Krings said.

“Meeting him was an extra perk,” she added.

Vogt appreciated meeting Combs and hearing him sing in person – especially after she found out how popular he is.

Recently, Vogt watched the 56th Country Music Association Awards on television when Combs won the “Entertainer of the Year” award – the second year in a row that he’s taken home the night’s top honor.

“Sometimes, I’d stand right up in front of that television set and say, ‘I met him! I know him! I heard him sing in person!” Vogt said.

A couple weeks after her adventure, Vogt is still talking about her dream come true.

“I got to go someplace I never ever thought I would go in my life – thanks to her,” Vogt said of Kreikemeier-Krings.

Vogt has been at Dunklau since December 2021.

“I love it,” she said of being at Dunklau. “Everybody is so kind. Everybody is so friendly. I’ve got a good roommate. I do a lot of walking and I talk to everybody. It’s my home.”

And in her home, the woman who served others for so many years can tell the people she meets about the time she met famous country singer Luke Combs.