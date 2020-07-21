Woman adapts after life-changing accident

Because trying to see causes extreme headaches, nausea and vomiting, she navigates the world like a blind person — even graduating from a school where she learned a myriad of skills and went zip lining.

“When you have a life-changing accident, you can either feel sorry for yourself and give up, or you can learn a different way to do things and make your life better,” she said.

After the accident, Zens spent two years going to eye doctors and neurologists, seeking answers.

She was diagnosed with migraine headaches but knew this was nothing like any migraine she’d had before.

Then Zens went to a neuro-ophthalmologist, who diagnosed her as having akinetopsia — motion blindness.

“My eyes are OK,” Zens said. “It’s the way my brain is processing that is the problem.”

Her brain doesn’t process fast enough what her eyes see.

She’s been told that if her condition hadn’t improved after a year then it’s more than likely permanent, but a doctor also said he’s seen people five years down the line who’ve gotten better.