Woman adapts after life-changing accident

Brenda Zens remembers the fall that changed her life.
It happened in January 2016.
She was in the drive-thru lane of a bank in Fremont, when a receipt she was supposed to sign blew out of her SUV. When she got out of the vehicle to retrieve the piece of paper, she slipped on ice and hit her head.
Zens’ daughter, Kim Todd, took her to a doctor who said she’d had a bad concussion that would go away, but she was experiencing unusual symptoms.
“I had all kinds of weird things happening,” Zens said. “When I would sit up, it would feel like the room was spinning, like I was in a tornado going backward.”
She had blackout curtains put in her home. Otherwise, she’d wear two sets of sunglasses to cope with her extreme sensitivity to light. Any type of design or paper with words made her very dizzy and she became extremely nauseated and even sick.
It was like she was in a foggy picture and just seeing more than one person in a room could make her sick.
When she walked, it didn’t feel like her feet were on solid ground.
“It was a horrible feeling,” Zens said.
Eventually, Zens learned the injury caused a rare condition that affects how her brain processes what she sees.
Because trying to see causes extreme headaches, nausea and vomiting, she navigates the world like a blind person — even graduating from a school where she learned a myriad of skills and went zip lining.
“When you have a life-changing accident, you can either feel sorry for yourself and give up, or you can learn a different way to do things and make your life better,” she said.
After the accident, Zens spent two years going to eye doctors and neurologists, seeking answers.
She was diagnosed with migraine headaches but knew this was nothing like any migraine she’d had before.
Then Zens went to a neuro-ophthalmologist, who diagnosed her as having akinetopsia — motion blindness.
“My eyes are OK,” Zens said. “It’s the way my brain is processing that is the problem.”
Her brain doesn’t process fast enough what her eyes see.
She’s been told that if her condition hadn’t improved after a year then it’s more than likely permanent, but a doctor also said he’s seen people five years down the line who’ve gotten better.
Zens said she also has nystagmus, a condition in which her eyes move involuntarily causing nausea, and Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), which happens when crystals in the inner ear become dislodged — also part of the accident.
She went to Nebraska Medicine Weigel Williamson Center for Visual Rehabilitation, where Zens said it was suggested she use a blindfold to avoid visual problems and nausea and was referred to the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
People asked why she’d want to use a blindfold, but Zens said she didn’t want to be sick all the time and have horrible headaches.
A mom and grandma, Zens was missing out on time with her family, who include three children and seven grandchildren.
“I wasn’t able to go out to eat with the kids without becoming too sick,” she said. “I was basically a prisoner to my darkened bedroom.”
She moved to Lincoln, where she stayed in an apartment and went to the Nebraska Center for the Blind.
“It’s an awesome place,” she said. “They teach you how to be independent as a blind person.”
There was a period of adjustment.
“It was extremely hard at first,” she said. “There were times I’d cry and say, ‘I just want to go back home.’”
But she persisted.
“Brenda came with an open mind and a willingness to learn,” said Greg DeWall, supervisor for the Nebraska Center for the Blind.
And she would learn.
“If I can learn Braille at (age) 57, anybody can,” she said.
She learned how to cook, do laundry and cross the street by herself, blindfolded. She was taught how to listen for traffic.
“We were taught how to take buses or taxis to go shopping, go to the movies and out to eat,” Zens said. “Movies have earphones and most movies are video descriptive now so there was no reason we could not go.”
“We have a home maintenance class,” DeWall added.
Students learn how to perform tasks such as plastering a hole in a wall, fixing a toilet and changing a light bulb. They learn how to use household tools.
Zens said she learned to use a saw, auger and drill press, along with safety precautions.
As a final project, Zens used PVC pipe to make an herb garden. She designed the device so water would be distributed evenly to each appendage.
Students go ice skating and Zens said she also went fishing, canoeing, treasure hunting and bowling, but laughs about her score. She liked zip lining.
“I probably would not have done it if I wasn’t blindfolded,” she said. “I got up there and I was very, very scared.”
But she did it.
“It was awesome,” she said.
Zens credits the late Cindy Zimmer, activities director, for her encouragement.
“She taught us that we could do anything that a sighted person could do,” Zens said. “We just had to do it differently.”
Zens had other opportunities, too.
COVID-19 has curbed some of the center’s opportunities to provide volunteer opportunities for students, but in the past, they’ve stuffed backpacks for school kids. Students have rung bells for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.
DeWall said the Lincoln Children’s Museum has a time when it opens its facility to young kids with immune deficiencies. Before the kids arrive, students from the center volunteer to be part of the cleaning crew. Students help disinfect the entire building.
Zens helped fill backpacks and clean the museum.
She had one unfortunate experience. She’d been at the center for about six months and had learned to walk to the bus stop independently when she accidentally stepped into a hole.
Zens believes a kid probably had removed the cover to the hole used to turn off the water main for that street.
“My whole leg went into the hole and I got stuck in the middle of the road and I thought I was going to get run over. I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” she said.
A man stopped. At first, he’d thought she was a bump in the road, until he saw her white cane. She was taken to the hospital.
After nine months, Zens graduated from the center. She appreciates modern technology, which includes a computer screen reader and voice over. She also has a screen reader that can read what’s on a package of food or other items. An app on her phone reads money and documents. She also has an app that can tell her the name of an object or even who a person is if she has that individual’s picture stored within her phone.
Zens plans to move back to Fremont and have a back surgery delayed due to COVID-19.
She hopes to start an American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) chapter in Fremont. Meetings would provide education on new devices and other things that help make life better.
Zens is eager to return.
“I have missed, not only my family but all my friends and church members in Fremont,” she said. “I’ve lived there for 16 years and will be so glad to get back.”
She maintains a faith-filled outlook.
“God brought me to the right doctor that understood my condition and how to help me,” she said. “He has always been my strength. I just marvel sometimes at how he puts the puzzle pieces together. I was supposed to meet the people I met here in Lincoln and now it’s time to go back home to Fremont to maybe help someone with my experiences.”
