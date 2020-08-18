Woman arrested after house fire

A Fremont woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse on Saturday after a house fire.
Fremont Police said Jacqueline M. Schaben, 32, was arrested after it was reported that a minor child in her care was playing with a lighter and started a fire.
Firefighters with the Fremont Fire Department were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the home at 1221 N. Bell St.
The firefighters extinguished a small fire in a bedroom and no injuries occurred, said Fremont Fire Department Capt. Tom Christensen.
Police said Schaben was reportedly asleep when the incident occurred and that first responder personnel observed two glass pipes commonly used to smoke drugs sitting on a dresser in the master bedroom of the residence.
The pipes were seized and later tested positive for methamphetamine. Schaben additionally was charged with possession of a controlled substance and the two children were taken into protective custody.
Christensen said the children, girls ages 4 and 5, had run across Bell Street to get help and it was reported that smoke had filled the home.
“The majority of my crew was on an EMS (emergency medical services) run so we actually responded to that fire with only two people,” he said.
Not much smoke was showing on the outside of the home from which the mother and children had evacuated. They were outside when firefighters arrived.
Christensen said he opened the house’s front door.
“There was smoke down to the ground,” he said.
The two firefighters worked to get a hose ready and others were trying to make their way there from the EMS call. When the other firefighters arrived, they made an interior attack, Christensen said, and found the fire in a back bedroom.
Christensen said there was heavy smoke and minor fire damage. He estimates damages at about $50,000.
“It took us a while to get the smoke out of the house,” he said.
Firefighters saved a hamster in the house.
“It took a lot of smoke. I hope it’s OK,” Christensen said of the animal on Monday.
He also noted that the other two shifts of firefighters were paged to come to the station.
“It’s tough hitting a fire with only two people,” he said.
