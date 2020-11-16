Woman causes $6,000 in damages with car during fraud report at Fremont Walgreens

A 25-year-old North Carolina woman caused $6,000 in damages after running her car into a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle during a fraud report in Fremont Saturday afternoon.

Brandi Bolden was arrested for prescription fraud, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, flight to avoid arrest and criminal investigation. She is currently in custody at the Dodge County Jail.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Walgreens at E. 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue reported a prescription fraud in progress. Cody Thomas, public information officer for the NSP, said the agency has a close connection with area pharmacies in regard to fraud.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arriving on the scene, the trooper parked his patrol unit in front of Bolden, who was in the pharmacy drive-thru lane, and attempted to make contact with her.

Bolden then drove her vehicle in reverse, hitting the car behind her, and then drove forward, hitting the trooper's car, according to a NSP report.

After driving in reverse again, Bolden hit the building and attempted to drive between the trooper's car and the building but hit the building again, disabling her vehicle.