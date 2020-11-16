 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman causes $6,000 in damages with car during fraud report at Fremont Walgreens
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Woman causes $6,000 in damages with car during fraud report at Fremont Walgreens

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old North Carolina woman caused $6,000 in damages after running her car into a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle during a fraud report in Fremont Saturday afternoon.

Damaged car

A Nebraska State Trooper unit, a vehicle and the Walgreens building were damaged Saturday afternoon after Brandi Bolden, 25, of North Carolina drove her car into them during a report of prescription fraud.

Brandi Bolden was arrested for prescription fraud, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, flight to avoid arrest and criminal investigation. She is currently in custody at the Dodge County Jail.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Walgreens at E. 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue reported a prescription fraud in progress. Cody Thomas, public information officer for the NSP, said the agency has a close connection with area pharmacies in regard to fraud.

Brandi Bolden

Brandi Bolden

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon arriving on the scene, the trooper parked his patrol unit in front of Bolden, who was in the pharmacy drive-thru lane, and attempted to make contact with her.

Bolden then drove her vehicle in reverse, hitting the car behind her, and then drove forward, hitting the trooper's car, according to a NSP report.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

After driving in reverse again, Bolden hit the building and attempted to drive between the trooper's car and the building but hit the building again, disabling her vehicle.

Fremont Police Department Lt. Ed Watts said the estimated damages were $2,000 to the building, $2,000 to Bolden's car, $1,500 to the trooper's car and $500 to the car Bolden backed into.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News