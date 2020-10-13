Woman deals with brain tumor amid COVID

“It was overwhelming to get this life-changing news and not have anybody else there to hear what was really going on,” she said. “My husband is so good at asking questions and analyzing and making quick plans.”

Doctors did contact her husband. She’d be released from the hospital and a Zoom meeting took place with Duran and her spouse.

She returned to the hospital July 7 for a 10-hour surgery, while her parents and husband waited for updates in the parking lot.

After surgery, Duran’s tongue was swollen. A vocal cord had been damaged so she had no voice for a while. She was unable to swallow.

Due to COVID, she couldn’t have visitors.

“It was probably the most difficult time in my life I’d ever had and I didn’t have anybody there with me,” she said.

She was grateful to be able to text family and friends. She’d get videos of her kids.

“I would start to get down and God knew it and at that moment I’d get a message from somebody to pick me back up,” she said.