A 23-year-old Fremont man remains in critical condition in an Omaha hospital after a Tuesday accident in which a local woman died.
Matthew Hammond was flown by LifeNet medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Omaha, after being seriously injured in an accident northwest of the city.
A Fremont woman, Lois Kirkpatrick, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Roads 19 and Q, states information from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.
There is no traffic control at this intersection, which is approximately 3 miles north and 3 miles west of Fremont.
An investigation showed that Hammond was driving south on County Road 19 in a 2000 GMC tilt cab truck, when it collided with a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Monte Petersen, 71, of Fremont.
Petersen was eastbound on County Road Q.
Hammond and Kirkpatrick, a passenger in the GMC truck, had to be extricated by rescue personnel, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.
Both Hammond and Kirkpatrick were wearing seat belts.
Petersen, also wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.
The Fremont, Hooper and Nickerson fire departments assisted at the scene as did the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement.
Dodge County Sheriff Steven Hespen said the accident remains under investigation.
A spokesman from Nebraska Medicine told the Tribune on Thursday afternoon that Hammond was still in critical condition.