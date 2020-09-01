Woman given probation for meth possession charge

A 29-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on a felony drug charge at the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Brittany Lemus was found guilty on Aug. 3 after pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
On July 1, Lemus was contacted by the Fremont Police Department on an active warrant. Upon a search of her purse, officers found two hypodermic needles, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
“I’m just tired of the addiction at this point, and I really want help,” she told Judge Geoffrey Hall. “I want my life back.”
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she was informed earlier that morning that a bed had been made available for Lemus at the Stephen Center in Omaha.
“This is her last chance in this court that I’m going to offer probation to her, and if she wants to obtain probation, she needs to report immediately to this Fremont facility,” she said.
Hall ordered Lemus to sign a probation order with additional terms, including following through with a Capstone Behavioral Health evaluation and to travel immediately to the Stephen Center.
Lemus was also required to follow any aftercare recommendations, and once eligible, attend a 12-step program every week and find a sponsor after 45 days to keep during the duration of probation.
Additionally, Lemus was ordered to take part in a cognitive program through the probation office, employment enhancement, relapse prevention, 60 hours of community service and at least one pro-social activity per week.
“This will be a difficult probation, but that’s what it’s going to take to beat this addiction,” Hall said. … “It’s my hope that I don’t see you back here in court, because that’ll tell me that you’re working hard to change your life.”
Hall said if Lemus did not follow through with the probation orders, she would return to district court to be sentenced under the original charges.
“So I hope you take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. “It’ll be difficult, but I can’t help but think that to free yourself from this 800-pound gorilla on your back of addiction that you shouldn’t give every ounce of effort that you have to make it stick.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Jeremy Smith, 31, was found guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. On July 24, FPD attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Smith and another individual. After a baggy of methamphetamine was found in the other individual’s purse, he admitted to owning the substance and was arrested. Smith pleaded guilty to the charge. Although Smith’s attorney argued for a PR bond, as he had accommodations at LifeHouse, Beamis cited his previous issues with appearing in court. Hall kept the bond at $5,000 and set the sentencing for Oct. 11. “This is not the last word, but if you can get into an Oxford House, sober living facility or a treatment facility, I’ll take a look at this again,” he said. “But right now, I don’t want to release you to the streets, so to speak.”
- Joseph Nevels, 37, was found guilty to one charge of third-degree domestic assault, his second offense, and one charge of violation of a protection order, a subsequent offence. Nevels’ ex-wife alleged that on Feb. 9, 2012, he grabbed her by the neck and caused “bloody lacerations by the force used,” causing her pain and difficulty breathing. At the time, she had a protection order against Nevels, who had previously been charged with domestic assault against her. Nevels pleaded guilty to the two Class 4 felonies. His sentencing was set for Oct. 18.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.