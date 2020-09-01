Woman given probation for meth possession charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on a felony drug charge at the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Brittany Lemus was found guilty on Aug. 3 after pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

On July 1, Lemus was contacted by the Fremont Police Department on an active warrant. Upon a search of her purse, officers found two hypodermic needles, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

“I’m just tired of the addiction at this point, and I really want help,” she told Judge Geoffrey Hall. “I want my life back.”

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she was informed earlier that morning that a bed had been made available for Lemus at the Stephen Center in Omaha.

“This is her last chance in this court that I’m going to offer probation to her, and if she wants to obtain probation, she needs to report immediately to this Fremont facility,” she said.

Hall ordered Lemus to sign a probation order with additional terms, including following through with a Capstone Behavioral Health evaluation and to travel immediately to the Stephen Center.