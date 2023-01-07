Woman goes to great lengths in the swim pool and abroad

When she moved to Fremont, Dr. Lois Svoboda made a resolution.

“It wasn’t a New Year’s resolution, but a life resolution that I would try to do something every week that I’ve never done before,” she said. “It has changed my life, because it makes me open to possibilities that I otherwise wouldn’t consider.”

Those possibilities have become realities for the local woman, who’s traveled around the world and been involved in numerous projects.

In 2020, she joined the Masters Swim Team at the Fremont Family YMCA and swam in her first meet at age 82. She swam in the Women’s division, 80-84 age group, and is the only woman to ever compete in that age group in Nebraska.

She holds two state records — one in the 50-yard freestyle and another in the 50-yard backstroke.

Svoboda swims between two and four times a week in the Dillon Family Aquatic Center at the Y, where staffers say she pushes herself to new goals.

“Her outlook on life is so positive and she’s always up for something new. She’s always looking for that new adventure,” said Miranda Radke Long, aquatics director.

Svoboda’s sense of adventure and love of swimming began even before she came to Fremont. And she’s gone to great lengths in and out of the pool.

Born to Norwegian immigrants in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Svoboda was 9 when her mother took her to her first YMCA for swimming lessons. When she was 13, Svoboda would take two buses to swim at a very crowded pool.

She graduated medical school from the University of Chicago in 1966. While living in Rochester, Minnesota, she took her son, David, to mommy/me swimming class at the Y. She’s swum in many pools throughout the years.

During the last 19 years she and her husband, Bill, have lived in Fremont, she’s traveled to different countries.

Her adventures include a trip to China with the Rev. David Bridgman, a missionary’s son, who grew up there. During the trip, they saw two zip lines in a valley over a river.

Chinese women traveled via the lines with babies on their backs to bring their vegetables to the market.

Bridgman and a man from Atlanta, Georgia, decided to ride the zip lines.

And so did Svoboda.

“It was fast. It was terrifying, but I’m not a person who is afraid of things very often,” Svoboda said. “I learned — don’t look down. Look up at the beautiful sky and the birds and the clouds.”

Her daughter, Heather, flew to China and they visited places in Yunnan province. They saw pandas in a breeding sanctuary in Bifengxia.

“They’re adorable to look at,” Svoboda said of the furry, black and white bears.

She and Heather went to Norway in 2011.

She’s also traveled to Zimbabwe, Africa, to visit missionaries and a hospital, which Fremont Presbyterian Church, where she’s a member, continues to support.

While in Africa, she and the missionary’s family went on a vehicle safari during which they saw a variety of animals — giraffes, zebras, elephants and rhinoceroses. They visited a hospital during a walking tour.

Svoboda went to India in 2017. She and her daughter, Karen Russell, and grandson, John, went to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands in 2018.

Her travels would include Puerto Rico, where she went with people from her church.

“The guys did a lot of repairs after Hurricane Maria pretty much flattened and flooded Puerto Rico,” she said.

In 2019, Svoboda visited the border at McAllen, Texas, to see the immigration situation for herself.

“We need a new immigration policy that enables immigrants to find a path to citizenship eventually, if they want it,” she said. “We need more judges so they don’t have to wait three years for their papers to be examined. It’s a broken system and it’s awful and people are suffering.”

Also while in Fremont, Svoboda’s been involved in many endeavors, including making jewelry from real flowers in her garden.

She’s volunteered for the Summer Lunch Program, which provides meals and programming for kids in Fremont. She taught English as a Second Language for 10 years.

Svoboda has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer twice and she and her husband have sponsored two foreign exchange students, one from Norway and one from Taiwan. Years ago, they adopted a young girl from Laos, who now lives in Kansas and has three grown children.

More recently, Svoboda has been part of a team of 20 Fremonters, who’ve resettled seven Afghan families in Omaha.

“All of the fathers (in that group) have jobs,” she said. “All of the children are in school and are loving it and all of the families have cars so the fathers can get to their jobs.”

Svoboda commends Fremonter Vicki Sorensen.

“She is amazing,” Svoboda said of Sorensen. “She has done an enormous amount of the legwork and organized it and kept track of everything.”

Amid all the adventures, swimming has been a continuous part of Svoboda’s life.

“The longest I’ve not swum in the last 50 years is six months when we just moved here,” she said.

She joined the Y due to her love of swimming.

“I love being in the water,” Svoboda said. “I love not straining my joints. I love being with people.”

Considering her state records, she noted: “I never swam with any competition in mind.”

Svoboda does, however, like to push herself past her last achievement.

She recalls a time several years ago at the Y’s old pool when a nurse came in to swim.

“I usually swim a mile or two,” the nurse said.

Svoboda hadn’t yet swum a mile.

So the next year, Svoboda tried swimming a mile every time she came to the pool.

“For the first month, I was exhausted,” Svoboda said. “I would come home and crash and do nothing for the rest of the day and I would stop at the end of every lap just to catch my breath and I would have to breathe for a whole minute, before I could do the next lap.”

Times have changed.

“Now, I can do 10 laps without stopping. I did it today,” Svoboda said on Thursday.

Svoboda told why she continues to swim.

“It’s a positive addiction and I miss it when I don’t,” she said. “It keeps me sane, because the endorphins that I generate when I’m swimming outweigh any physical fatigue or pains I may get. I feel wonderful.”

She said swimming keeps her married.

“It keeps me level,” she said. “Everybody knows marriage is work, including my marriage of 60 years, which we celebrated two weeks ago.”

Svoboda said she enjoys being part of the Fremont Faster Masters Team, which includes about eight women of all ages who meet Tuesdays and Thursdays.

She enjoys the socialization she finds at the Y.

“The Fremont Y is one of the centers of life in Fremont,” she said. “You meet the best people here. Every time I come home, my husband asks, ‘Have you met any new best friends?’”

Folks who know Svoboda enjoy her company.

Long calls Svoboda: “The most interesting woman in Fremont.”

“Lois has the best stories,” Long said. “She is a very, very interesting woman. She’s my pool mom. I love Lois.”