A 35-year-old woman, critically injured in an accident, remained on life support Monday to allow for organ donation.
Sara Steiner of Omaha was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital after a Friday morning accident about a mile east of Bennington.
She is the daughter of Tammy Trahan of Fremont.
The accident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. at 143rd Street and Nebraska Highway 36, said Lt. Rob Jones of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones said a deer went into the roadway and an eastbound 2017 Tesla Model Z driven by Mark E. Kusek, 37, of Bennington hit the animal.
The carcass ricocheted off the sport utility vehicle and was catapulted into Steiner’s vehicle, which was westbound on Highway 36.
Steiner, who was pregnant, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, four-door sedan.
Jones said the carcass went through the windshield on the driver’s side and struck Steiner in the head. The carcass continued through the back seat, shattered out the rear window and exited the vehicle.
Deputies on the scene performed life-saving measures until fire and rescue personnel arrived. They took over cardiopulmonary resuscitation measures and Steiner was taken to the Omaha hospital.
Her husband, Joseph Steiner, 28, of Omaha sustained minor injuries to his wrists, Jones said.
Kusek was not injured.
Jones described the situation as a tragic accident.