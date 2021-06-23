Woman in critical condition after car-semi accident

A Columbus woman is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital following a car and semi-truck accident Tuesday morning near U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 4, west of North Bend.

Roxana Vargas, 29, was transported by LifeNet helicopter to Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Omaha.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the accident, said it received the call at 7:20 a.m.

Vargas’ vehicle, a 2008 Infiniti G35 Sedan, was westbound on U.S. Highway 30 when it and an eastbound semi driven by Richard Olnes, 63, of Albion collided. The semi, owned by Niewohner Trucking of Albion, was towing a livestock trailer containing cattle, the sheriff’s office stated.

North Bend Rescue responded and called for assistance and manpower from Morse Bluff Rescue and Schuyler Rescue.

Vargas was extricated from her vehicle. Olnes was not transported.

The cattle were loaded onto another livestock trailer that arrived on scene.

Traffic was rerouted from Highway 30 at 7:36 a.m. The highway was reopened at approximately 11 a.m. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with traffic control.

The cause of the accident is not being released at this time.

