Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that shares a story every Tuesday of community members who battled or are currently battling breast cancer. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink on these days instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.
To JoEllen Schwanke, a hot-air balloon pin has a special meaning.
It’s a reminder of the breast cancer battle she and many other women have faced.
Now a 37-year breast cancer survivor, the Fremont woman — known as “Joey” — has given away more than 800 of the colorful little pins.
She’s pleased about the club — Bosom Buddies — that she started so many years ago.
“There’s no meetings to attend,” Schwanke said. “Just be a friend.”
And friends are important in combating a disease researchers say will affect 1 out of 8 women in the United States.
The American Cancer Society estimates about 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. in 2019.
Schwanke’s diagnosis came in 1982. She’d had no symptoms but went for a mammogram.
The cancer was very small and had been caught early, yet Schwanke said she had to sign a form, stating that if cancer was found her breast would be removed.
So much more medical knowledge has been obtained since the 1980s.
But before her own diagnosis, Schwanke’s mother-in-law had lost circulation in her arm due to repeated breast cancer surgeries and, eventually, had to have a hand amputated.
That thought was unnerving for Schwanke who owned Greens Greenhouse with her husband, Mel.
“Here, I’m a floral designer and what if they take off my hand?” she said.
The prospect of having a life-threatening illness in itself proved frightening.
“I was scared,” she said.
Schwanke asked the doctor if she was going to die.
“I don’t see it affecting your lifespan at all,” he said.
“And obviously not,” Schwanke said almost four decades later. “I’m going to be 89 in January.”
Schwanke underwent surgery and when she awoke discovered that her breast was gone.
She had no chemotherapy and was able to drive herself to radiation treatments in Omaha.
“I had to go real early in the morning, but I took it really well,” she said. “And then I convinced Mel that every day it rained, he had to drive — and it rained about 10 days out of 14.”
She strove to maintain a positive attitude.
“I wore a different outfit every day and tried to make the very best of it — and that works,” she said, adding, “I was 50 and there was no cancer in my family at that time.”
But with many friends also being diagnosed with breast cancer, she’d start “The Bosom Buddies” club.
The Bosom part of the name stands for “Best Optimistic Support of Other Mastectomies.” And the Buddies part stands for “Bolstering Understanding, Dependable, Dedicated, Informative, Enthusiastic and Special.”
Schwanke had the red, blue, yellow and white-striped hot air balloon pins made. They were attached to small cards bearing the Bosom Buddies title.
The cards also include the words: “We shall soar to new heights.”
Schwanke would visit breast cancer patients in the hospital and give them a pink rose in a vase and a pin.
People didn’t buy their own pins, but could make a $5 donation for a pin for someone else. She sent proceeds to breast cancer research.
Schwanke sent a pin to former First Lady Betty Ford, who’d had a mastectomy in 1974 and was known for raising breast cancer awareness.
She also sent a pin to breast cancer survivor Arvella De Haan Schuller, wife of then-televangelist the Rev. Robert H. Schuller of the Crystal Cathedral in California.
Schwanke gave pins to nine men with breast cancer.
Her own recovery was rapid.
She also notes that back in the 1980s, her husband was president of the National Society of American Florists. They’d travel to China, Japan, Italy and seven countries in Europe.
“I had to get well real quick,” she said.
Her husband was very supportive.
“We did everything together,” she said. “We didn’t retire until we were in our 80s. We were married for 70 years.”
Mel died in 2018.
Looking back, Schwanke is proud to have been a breast cancer survivor for more than 3 1/2 decades.
Her future plans include continuing with her art.
“I didn’t realize I had that talent,” she said.
Schwanke’s created oil paintings of roses and an owl.
She’s painted portraits.
Schwanke’s paintings can be seen in different rooms of her home.
Now a great-grandmother, Schwanke enjoys her art and treasures a family photograph.
“My daughter says I’m going to live to be a very old age,” Schwanke said, paying tribute to a long-ago folk artist who started painting at age 78. “I’m going to try to be Grandma Moses.”