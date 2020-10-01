Woman recalls breast cancer journey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It wasn’t painful,” Meyer said. “I was tired and maybe a little sore, but the people there were just wonderful, the nurses, the technicians. They made you as comfortable as possible. They were all really nice.”

After her treatments, Meyer returned for a checkup.

Meyer went to Mexico in January for a vacation. She also went for a checkup in August.

“They did a mammogram and everything was good,” she said.

With a good prognosis, Meyer looks toward her future. She plans to move to Lawrence, Kansas, where her son, James Duft lives with his family. He and his wife, Jessica, bought a home with a mother-in-law suite so Meyer will have her own apartment. She looks forward to spending time with them and her 8-year-old grandson, Julian.

“My grandson wants to get walkie talkies, which I think is so cute,” she said.

The family already has a golden retriever, but Julian wants to get a puppy. So Meyer will have a grandson, a granddog and a grandpuppy.

“I feel blessed that my son and my daughter-in-law want me that close,” she said.