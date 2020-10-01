Woman recalls breast cancer journey

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that shares a story every week of community members who battled or are currently battling breast cancer. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink on these days instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.
Shelley Meyer’s breast cancer wasn’t detected because of a lump.
In 2019, the Fremont woman had a mammogram.
“It was deep inside,” Meyer said. “It was very, very small.”
After the mammogram, Meyer had a biopsy which indicated she had cancer.
She was diagnosed in July 2019, and received the news before her birthday on Aug. 2.
Meyer then began a journey, which included surgery and radiation.
She was able to have treatment in Fremont, which Meyer said was wonderful, because she doesn’t drive.
“They made it very easy,” she said.
Meyer was given three treatment options: mastectomy or mastectomy with reconstruction or a lumpectomy. She decided on a lumpectomy.
She chose the lumpectomy, figuring she could have more surgery later if necessary. She had surgery at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and due to nausea was admitted and stayed the night.
Meyer’s sister, Gloria Weir, stayed the night with her at the hospital. Weir spent five nights with Meyer in her home thereafter.
The sisters chuckle a little bit about when Weir couldn’t reach her sister by phone on the sixth day. Weir went to her sister’s apartment and found her sleeping. Meyer just hadn’t heard the phone.
“She had 20 calls on my phone,” Meyer said, smiling.
Meyer later would learn she’d need a second surgery.
“They came back and said they didn’t think they got it all,” she said.
So Meyer returned for another surgery. She was glad to learn no cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Her sister stayed with Meyer for a couple of days in her home.
Meyer would seek medical attention for an infection.
“I went to see a surgeon in Fremont, which was connected to Methodist so it all worked together very nicely,” she said.
Meyer had general anesthetic for a surgery to drain the infection.
She was scheduled for treatment with oncologist Dr. Muhammad Haroon of Nebraska Cancer Specialists, which has a Fremont office, and a radiation doctor.
Meyer had 16 radiation treatments.
“It wasn’t painful,” Meyer said. “I was tired and maybe a little sore, but the people there were just wonderful, the nurses, the technicians. They made you as comfortable as possible. They were all really nice.”
After her treatments, Meyer returned for a checkup.
Meyer went to Mexico in January for a vacation. She also went for a checkup in August.
“They did a mammogram and everything was good,” she said.
With a good prognosis, Meyer looks toward her future. She plans to move to Lawrence, Kansas, where her son, James Duft lives with his family. He and his wife, Jessica, bought a home with a mother-in-law suite so Meyer will have her own apartment. She looks forward to spending time with them and her 8-year-old grandson, Julian.
“My grandson wants to get walkie talkies, which I think is so cute,” she said.
The family already has a golden retriever, but Julian wants to get a puppy. So Meyer will have a grandson, a granddog and a grandpuppy.
“I feel blessed that my son and my daughter-in-law want me that close,” she said.
Meyer recalls what helped her and appreciates the support she’s received. She said her faith helped her stay hopeful.
“I realized how good family is,” she said.
Meyer’s sister stayed with her and checked up on her afterward. Meyer’s son called her often.
After her treatments, Meyer heard a song by Elton John called “I’m Still Standing.”
“I heard that song and it’s like, ‘That’s my song,’” she said. “I’m still standing.”
Weir commends her sister.
“She was a trooper,” she said. “She was strong. She was positive. She didn’t have a ‘poor me’ attitude.”
Meyer has hopeful words for those receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.
“You can get through it,” she said.
Meyer appreciates support from other people who’d gone through cancer.
“They were very positive,” she said. “I had a good support group.”
Now, she looks ahead to being closer to her son and his family and the possibility of chatting via walkie talkie with her grandson.
