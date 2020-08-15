Woman recalls childhood as migrant worker

There were cherries and cucumbers to pick in Wisconsin and cucumbers and tomatoes to pick in Michigan and Indiana. She least liked picking the prickly spined cucumbers. Bending over to pick them was back-breaking work.

So was picking up potatoes when the family would return to Nebraska. Farmers used a tractor to dig up potatoes, which migrant workers picked up off the ground and put in 100-pound sacks.

When she was little, Jimenez helped put potatoes in a bushel basket.

As an older child, she worked with a potato belt that had a board in the front which held open a burlap sack. She’d put potatoes in the sack, which she dragged between her legs as she made her way down the row.

Potatoes were gathered in the fall. She remembers picking potatoes when it was starting to snow and was cold.

“If you had good farmers, they would build a fire by you at the end of the row so you could warm up,” Jimenez said.

Some farmers roasted potatoes in the fire and their wives brought out butter. Migrants ate the potatoes with whatever they brought for lunch.