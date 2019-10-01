Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a monthlong series, “Think pink,” sharing the stories of community members who battled or are currently battling breast cancer. The series starts today. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink this week instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.
Patricia Weander thought everything was fine.
The former Saunders County resident was just 27 years old when she found a lump in her breast.
A doctor in St. Louis, Missouri, told Weander that it was a fiber cystic breast change — something she could live with the rest of her life.
But a year later, she got a different diagnosis.
She had cancer.
Today, Weander — a 25-year cancer survivor — talks about the importance of getting a second opinion and what helped her get through a challenging time.
Weander grew up in Colon about 15 miles southwest of Fremont.
At the time of her first diagnosis, she and her husband, Lee, were in St. Louis, where he was attending Concordia Seminary.
They’d been married four years when she found the lump and Weander went to the doctor, who diagnosed her with the fiber cystic breast change.
“A lot of times, we believe our doctors and we just go on,” she said.
The next year, the Weanders were living in Norfolk where her husband is pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Patricia went to a doctor in Norfolk.
“He said that he had never read in any book that you could tell was a lump was by just feeling it and asked if we would consider doing a needle biopsy,” Weander said.
It was a tough moment.
“Are you kidding me? Now it’s been a whole year. This isn’t good,” Weander said.
Weander had the needle biopsy and was told she had cancer.
You have free articles remaining.
Within three days, she had surgery.
Weander would learn she had a slow-growing, self-contained cancer so it hadn’t spread.
She had a lumpectomy and 32 sessions of radiation.
That was in the spring of 1994.
She’d see an oncologist once a year for 10 years thereafter.
“At our 10-year meeting, he shook my hand and said, ‘Well, it’s been nice knowing you.’ That put a little puzzle on my face,” she recalled.
The doctor explained that on the 10th anniversary it was time for her to go. She wouldn’t need to return for checkups.
In the meantime, the Weanders had a son, Kenny, born in 1998. They’d have another son, Isaac, born in 2002.
What helped her get through the cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment?
“Knowing that he (God) had provided eternal life — and no matter what would happen, he would be there,” she said.
She also credits her husband for his support, doing anything he could to help lift the burden.
Looking back, Weander said she had a concern about how the first doctor in Missouri could have misdiagnosed her case.
She advises women to have a mammogram. She also advises people with a variety of health concerns to get second opinions.
“In hindsight, I would have gotten a second opinion,” she said. “That’s valuable because in some respects, we all make mistakes. It does not matter what our jobs are. We trust doctors, but there are many professionals that we trust, there are many people that we trust, but it doesn’t mean each professional is going to have the right answer, because we all make mistakes.”
Cancer-free for 2 ½ decades, she looks to the future.
Weander, the children’s ministry director at the church, and her spouse will be empty nesters after this year.
“I’m looking forward to an early retirement,” she said.