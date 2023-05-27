Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lori Nelsen never expected to be at one place for so long.

The Fremont woman was 15 when she began working at what was then Memorial Hospital of Dodge County.

She put food on trays for hospital patients and worked as a dishwasher.

Four hospital name changes and 49 years later, Nelsen retired as a physical therapy tech from Methodist Fremont Health on Friday.

Her reason for staying so long?

“I have always been satisfied with my job, the management and people I work with,” Nelsen said earlier this week.

Looking back on a hospital work history that spans almost five decades, Nelsen recalled how it all started.

Before her job at the hospital, she was a bus girl at Fremont Golf Club. Her mother, Janice Moss, a diet tech at the Fremont hospital, encouraged her to apply to work in its kitchen.

Nelsen started working at the hospital in April 1974. She’d continue as the hospital’s name later changed to Fremont Area Medical Center and then Fremont Health, before becoming Methodist Fremont Health.

When Nelsen started, there was no room service at the hospital.

“Everybody ate at the same time,” said Nelsen, who worked on the tray line. “We would put food on the tray as it went by.”

Trays were loaded onto a cart, which a worker took upstairs, where nurses distributed the food.

Nelsen also worked in the dish room, where workers pulled dirty dishes from carts, rinsed off the dishes, loaded them in the dishwasher and then piled them up after they came out of the machine.

“It was fun, because my friends and I all worked there. We also worked in the nursing home dining room. We served the residents,” she said.

Nelsen worked after school and on weekends. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1976.

In August 1977, Nelsen saw a physical therapy tech job posted on a hospital bulletin board.

Fred Brown was director of the physical therapy department at that time.

“He lived across the street from me,” Nelsen said. “I babysat his kids.”

Nelsen, who wanted to try something different from the kitchen work, applied for the physical therapy tech job and was hired.

Her job involved getting patients in wheelchairs and taking them to the physical therapy department for treatment. She’d help patients start working on equipment and with treatments such as hot packs and ice packs.

She’s seen changes. Instead of bringing patients down to the department, more work is done in their rooms. Past treatments more likely included what was called a HUM — Hot Pack, Ultrasound, Massage.

“Everybody that came in, that’s what we did with them,” she said.

Some of that is still done, but today patients do more exercises.

Patients of various ages — from pediatric to seniors — come to the hospital for physical, occupational and speech therapies.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of kids lately,” she noted.

Nelsen has enjoyed working with patients throughout the years.

Born and raised in Fremont — as were her parents — Nelsen already knew many of the patients who came to the physical therapy department.

And she’d become acquainted with patients she didn’t know at first.

“We might see a patient for three months — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — so you get to know them,” she said.

Nelsen has enjoyed working with staff.

“My bosses were great,” Nelsen recalled.

Nelsen has good memories of Brown, Nancy Scheer, a physical therapist, and Jo Giddens, an occupational therapist, who’ve since retired.

She’s enjoyed working with Keith Weinhold, now the director, and Kate Kuester, clinical coordinator.

Toward the end of her time in the rehab and physical therapy department, Nelsen did more clerical work.

Now retired, Nelsen hopes to do a little more traveling and spend more time with her family. She has two sons, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She’s already got a light blue Titan sweatshirt to watch a 14-year-old granddaughter, who’ll be a cheerleader at games for Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Nelsen also has dog, a cockapoo named, Macie Mae, and hopes to volunteer at an animal shelter.

She’s miss those with whom she worked at the hospital. Other than the golf club and an 18-year, part-time job at Menards, the hospital has been her sole workplace.

“It’s all I’ve ever known,” she said.

Few people stay at one job for so long.

“When I started in the kitchen when I was in high school, I didn’t think I was going to be here the rest of my life,” Nelsen said.

But Nelsen is glad she stayed.

“It’s been a great place to work and I’ve had great people to work with,” she said.