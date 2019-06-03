Some people run away from problems.
Not Christina Liekhus.
The wife and mother of two is confronting a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis — and literally running to find a cure.
Liekhus is raising money for the MS Run the US.
The run is designed to raise money and awareness to support MS research, while also supporting those living with disabilities due to MS through financial assistance.
Each year, the relay begins in mid-April in Santa Monica, Calif., and finishes in New York, N.Y., in mid-August.
The relay consists of 19 runners, who each run a segment of the event.
Liekhus’ segment is from Holdrege to Lincoln. She’ll finish her segment at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Prairie Life Fitness, 1305 S 70th St., Lincoln.
“I’ll be running around 157 miles in six days, from June 11 to June 16,” she said in a prepared statement, sharing her story.
Liekhus lives in North Bend with her husband, Kelly, and their two children, Isabelle, 9, and Brant, 6. She works full time as vice president of loan operations at Pinnacle Bank in Fremont.
She coaches softball, basketball and volleyball and conducts softball pitching clinics. She teaches Sunday school for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten-age children. She’s also a member of the North Bend Optimist Club and Fremont Area Managers Association.
Amid all this, she hopes to find a cure for MS — not just for herself but others.
Back in 2006, Liekhus was planning her wedding when she began experiencing unusual symptoms. She’d be in and out of the hospital with stomach and digestive system problems.
“The doctors ran many tests like X-rays, scopes and CT scans,” she said. “I was getting all different kinds of answers. The medicines never seemed to help.”
Some doctors gave her anti-depressants.
“I was frustrated,” she said. “I kept going to other doctors, trying to figure things out because I knew I wasn’t going crazy.”
In 2007, she had a blood test and found she had West Nile Virus. She was diagnosed with West Nile encephalitis.
“After I thought things were starting to calm down, I began having issues with my hands,” she said. “They felt like they were swollen, like they were trying to wake up from being asleep.”
She awoke one morning with double vision.
A doctor ran more tests. She was diagnosed with carpal tunnel, but that didn’t explain the double vision.
“I went back again, because symptoms would come and leave, just like that,” she said. “Finally, an MRI was done and I found out that I had a lesion on my brain stem.”
Medical professionals watched to see if the West Nile Virus would end up being MS.
In October 2009, Liekhus gave birth to the couple’s daughter. Liekhus returned to work full time that December.
But in February 2010, Liekhus fell while at work. Co-workers had to help her up.
“I cried in my co-worker’s office,” she said. “While I was crying, a customer came up to me and said he had MS, too, and not to be afraid. I truly think God sent that customer to the bank that day to talk to me at that particular moment. I still remember the kind words and comfort that he gave to me that day.”
Her official diagnosis came on March 23, 2010. She immediately was placed on steroids for inflammation.
“I had lots of issues those first couple of years,” she said. “I had to go to physical therapy to relearn to walk correctly. I had to use a cane at times. I was 29 years old when I was diagnosed and I knew I didn’t want to end up being disabled by age 50. That’s all I could think about — and still do.”
To keep exercise in her daily life, she began running long distances.
“I needed big goals to achieve,” she said. “After I reached a goal, I found another one.”
She ran her first half marathon — 13.1 miles — in 2013.
In 2017, she was in her first full marathon in Lincoln.
She ran the Boston Marathon in the cold and rain in 2018.
“It was one of the proudest moments of my life,” she said. “I had qualified under the terms for people with disabilities (of which MS is one) and finished in five hours and 16 minutes.”
The MS Run is another of her goals.
“I am not doing this for myself,” she said. “I am doing this to raise money to help with research in order to find a cure.”
She knows how MS has impacted her and has seen how it’s affected others. She hates having her children see her cry, because she’s in pain.
“It’s hard to tell your kids that you can’t do a certain activity because you are too tired, or you have to cancel a get-together at your house because you are in too much pain,” she told the Tribune. “Those are the things that have affected me the most with my diagnosis. Not the physical pain or numbness, it’s the feeling of letting others down that hurts the most.”
Liekhus expresses appreciation for those around her.
“My family, friends, co-workers and the North Bend community have helped me the most,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am at today. They support me every step that I take. And I know they will support me when I can’t take those steps anymore — if I relapse again.”
Liekhus looks to the future.
“If we can raise enough money to continue research to finally find a cure to stop this disease, then we can stop others from having to go through this in their lifetime, too,” she said.
Those who want to donate may do so at: https://www.msruntheus.org/campaigns/christinaliekhus or send a check to: Christina Liekhus, P.O. Box 178, North Bend, NE 68649. Make checks payable to: MS Run the US, Inc., and include Christina Liekhus in the memo line.