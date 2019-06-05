Marcia Shade speaks with tenderness as she talks about older adults with pain.
She’s had first-hand experience.
Shade’s grandmother was an independent woman, who lived in her own home. But when she didn’t take the right medicines for pain, her health declined and she went to a nursing home.
“It impacted the whole family,” Shade said.
The situation led Shade to focus on research designed to help older adults manage their pain.
Shade is assistant professor of nursing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing. She has a doctorate in nursing and is a UNMC researcher.
Now, she’s conducting a study to see if a “smart” Google Home Mini can help people with pain management.
The name of the study is: “Interactive Voice Assistance.”
Shade is looking for 14 people, men and women ages 55 and older, who have chronic muscle and joint pain and are taking prescription or over-the-counter medicine daily for it.
Participants may, but don’t need to have debilitating pain to participate in the study.
Study participants must live in Dodge, Douglas, Platte and Otoe counties and have an email address. All phases of the study will be accomplished in the participant’s home; participants don’t have to drive to Omaha.
The four-week study will involve using the voice-controlled device to perform various tasks.
The Google Home Mini is often compared to an electronic personal assistant.
Almost four inches wide and two inches high, it looks like a speaker.
It lets people use various mobile “smart” devices such as a smartphone, to control lights and electronics at home, get information and answers, play music from the internet and other sources — all with their voice.
“My goal is to harness existing and new technologies to help older adults manage their pain, particularly in smaller towns and areas where there is a growing shortage of primary health providers with expertise in pain and pharmacology in older adults,” Shade said.
People already have smart devices, like tablets and phones, and Shade knows there are apps that can be downloaded.
But age-related changes in vision or hearing can make it tough to use some of these apps, which aren’t so user-friendly.
In 2017, Shade conducted a smaller study. She had older adults download an app on a phone to use with their medication. She watched as they uploaded medication information and set reminders of when to take their medicine.
While participants thought it could be useful to have the device remind them to take their medicine, they didn’t use other features — such as keeping track of pain levels, blood sugar, blood pressure or typing in a diary, all of which could have been uploaded to a physician.
Participants found that the app or the type was too small to see or typing was difficult because the keys were small.
When she talked to the participants, a few said it would have been easier if they just could have talked to the device.
Shade wondered if older adults could interact better with personal assistant devices. If so, she’d like to develop software tailored to the adults’ needs.
Study participants must have wireless internet in their homes. Participants only need a smartphone so she can set up the device. So if a family member has one, they can use that.
Shade furnishes the devices, which participants can keep. She helps participants set up the device and teaches them how to use it. The process involves setting up reminders for pain medication.
The participants will answer some short, basic questionnaires.
She also provides the easy, fill-in-the-blank pain diary and the participant sets the time of when to complete it. For instance, they might note that the pain their arm was a five on a scale of 1 to 10. The diaries are on paper.
After four weeks, Shade returns and asks them how it went. They fill out a questionnaire.
Those interested in participating in the study or who want additional information can contact Shade via email at marcia.shade@unmc.edu or phone at 402-559-6641. They need to let her know they take medicine daily for chronic pain and have wireless internet in their home.
Participants with memory loss or severe cognitive impairment are excluded from the study because of the need to recall and answer questionnaires about their experience.
Shade hopes to learn if this is a practical device for helping aging adults and if they’ll interact with it.
The study is funded by UNMC’s Center for Patient, Family and Community Engagement in Chronic Care Management.
This smaller study will be used to determine the feasibility of applying for a large federal grant.
“The reason why I’m doing this is because I’m trying to develop software that is tailored for self-management of pain,” she said. “I’m going to involve older adults in the design of the software to use with the devices.”