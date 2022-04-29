Woman shares cancer journey, insights in new book

Mary Robinson didn’t recognize the signs that something was wrong.

She blamed dry skin for the sore that wouldn’t go away in her nostril. She became overly out of breath when going up stairs. Her gums started bleeding.

Robinson was tired and irritable, but she was so busy.

A wife and mother of four, Robinson was a full-time teacher working at Fremont Public Schools with students who have visual impairments. She was managing construction of the FPS Sensory Courtyard, which offers experiences for children of all abilities.

Robinson then learned in 2014 she had an aggressive form of leukemia and treatment followed. Three years later, a relapse led to an allogenic stem cell transplant.

Throughout her journey, Robinson shared her thoughts via a website. Her thoughts have become a new book, “Seed Stem Bloom — Lessons From My Faith-led Journey Through CANcer.”

“My book’s not just about my cancer journey, it’s about noticing the signs that God puts in our path,” she said. “We have to be open to it. We have to be watchful for the signs. God placed all these signs in my path, telling me that I was going to be OK.”

She offers other encouragement.

“I want people to know they’re not alone in their battles,” she said. “This book is a toolbox of strategies to use to navigate tough times and to help with your outlook. I think mindset, faith and hope play a huge role in survival.”

Robinson never thought she’d become an author.

“But I never thought I’d get cancer,” she said.

In July 2014, Robinson had what she thought was a sinus infection. She went to her family doctor and asked for bloodwork, because she hadn’t been feeling well.

Her doctor called the next day saying her red and white blood cells and platelets were low. She’d need to see an oncologist.

Robinson wondered what was wrong. She’d tried to take care of herself, exercising and eating right. She was only 38 years old.

“I was scared,” she said.

Her husband, Tim, was supportive, assuring Robinson he’d be with her 100 percent. They told their young children — Brody, Holly, Colby and Shaylee —that doctors would perform tests to see what was wrong.

The oncologist ordered a bone marrow biopsy and more bloodwork. A few days later, the Robinsons were called to the doctor’s office.

Robinson had acute myeloid leukemia.

“You can survive this,” the doctor said. “This is one of the worst types of leukemia to have, but you have a 50% chance of survival.”

Determined to beat cancer, Robinson turned to her husband.

“I’m in the 50 percentile of survivors,” she told him.

Robinson was in an Omaha hospital for more than three weeks and had intense chemotherapy.

One night, Robinson had pain in her chest and worried about her heart. She’d been reading a devotional, playing Christian music and intensely praying, asking God to help all her organs to work as they should.

That’s when, she said, a miracle occurred.

“My body became light as a feather and all of a sudden I felt this breath of life go through my nostrils and I breathed in really deep and all my pain went away,” she said. “I opened my eyes and nothing was there, but I know it was God or one of his angels.”

It reminded her of the Biblical account of God breathing life into Adam.

“I felt like I had a breath of health,” she said.

The next day, Robinson told her doctor she knew she was in remission.

A bone marrow biopsy followed.

Days later, results showed she was in remission.

Robinson had about six weeks to recover, followed by weeklong chemotherapy sessions. She’d have four chemotherapy sessions, four weeks apart.

Her treatments ended in January 2015 and she began returning to a busy lifestyle. She eventually returned to work full time.

Then in May 2017, Robinson went to a routine checkup with her oncologist and learned she was having a relapse.

“How can this be?” she wondered. “I feel fine.”

She was 41 years old.

“I felt like there was a tornado around me and I was caught in the middle and I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Again, she and her spouse told their kids.

“I think I’m going to go back to the hospital, but I’m going to fight with all my might to beat cancer once and for all with God in the ring beside me, taking swings any time I don’t have the strength,” she told them.

Robinson was hospitalized and underwent another intensive chemotherapy regimen.

She left the hospital in June 2017 and was at home recovering when a matching stem cell donor in Germany was found. Her stem cell transplant occurred Aug. 22.

Throughout her cancer journey, Robinson made posts on the nonprofit CaringBridge website to keep family and friends informed.

“It was therapeutic for me to talk about whatever was on my mind that day,” she said. “I always tried to find the good in the day even if I was feeling crummy.”

People began saying she should write a book.

After the transplant, Robinson had to be in isolation for 100 days, which became the hardest time in her life. Her fingernails fell off. Her body was covered with burns and blisters. She vomited for months after the transplant. She was weak and lost 20 pounds.

She slept a lot.

Robinson focused on picture of Jesus given to her by a fellow church member. It includes the words: “I never said it would be easy. I only said it would be worth it.”

She’d think, “If I can just get through this minute, I can get through the next. If I can get through this hour….

“I kept thinking something good was around the corner,” she said. “I had to have that optimism even when darkness was around me.”

Robinson also knew she had a choice.

“I had a choice to live or not do chemo treatments and die,” she said. “A lot of people are killed in accidents on a daily basis and they don’t have a choice. I had a choice and I chose life.”

She continued writing, starting back to work part time at FPS in August 2018.

In 2019, Robinson said her doctor told her that she was cured.

“I still get goosebumps when I think about that time,” she said.

Robinson began working with a book publisher in August 2020.

And with a heavy heart, Robinson resigned from her teaching position, leaving in August 2021 and focusing on her book.

Robinson’s book came out April 12. It’s available on Amazon.com or kaleidoscopeenergy.com/. She will have a book signing from 4-6 p.m., May 12 in the FPS Sensory Courtyard. Her book costs $16.99.

For more information or to have her speak at an event, email her at: kaleidoscopenergy@gmail.com.

Robinson can see the good that’s come from her journey.

“I feel like my faith is stronger,” she said. “I feel more open to talk about my faith with people. … I don’t wish it upon anybody, but if I can help just one person then I think it’s a job well done.”

