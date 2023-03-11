Shawn Shanahan-Brown thought it was the last hockey tournament she’d ever live to see.

It was February 2022 and the Fremont High School Tigers Hockey Team had just won the Nebraska State Championship.

Brown was thrilled for her son, Beau, and his team.

But she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She recalls her emotions.

“Winning the state championship was exciting and fun, but I cried through the majority of the game – believing this was going to be my last hockey game,” she said.

That was before she had a full treatment plan.

More than a year has passed since the Fremont woman began a battle with cancer.

Now cancer-free, she recalls her personal journey of illness and of a faith that’s only become stronger.

Many people know Shanahan-Brown for her work with Fremont Area United Way and for starting Fremont Family Coalition. She’s now executive director of development and community health for Methodist Fremont Health (MFH)/Fremont Health Foundation.

Looking back, Shanahan-Brown recalls how well life was going at the time of her diagnosis. She was enjoying her job with MFH and a wonderful relationship with Pat Brown, who’d become her husband. Her son’s high school activities were going well.

“That was a moment in time where I was at peace and full of joy and had an amazing balance of work and life for the first time in a long time,” Shanahan said.

She’d start a tough journey after her diagnosis.

Even so, Shanahan-Brown said she can see how God was present every step of the way – including what initially led her to seek medical attention.

Shanahan-Brown scheduled her own annual mammogram after finding a lump in her breast. That lump wasn’t cancerous, but the mammogram showed two deep tumors in her left breast she wouldn’t have found on her own.

“It was God’s work in my finding a lump that turned out to be nothing that actually had me seek a mammogram that found the two cancerous tumors,” she said.

Testing and biopsies concluded that she had Stage 3, aggressive cancer.

She remembers her fear mixed with a little self-pity and lots of questions. She saw a physician to learn her options and develop a treatment plan.

“There are so many different types of breast cancer and so many different treatment options that no one’s journey is similar or mimics another person’s journey,” she said.

The first surgery wasn’t successful in removing all the cancer. What’s more, cancer was found in her lymph nodes, which produced concern of it spreading to other areas of her body.

“I had lots of different emotions of believing it was probably going to be my last hockey tournaments, my last opportunity of a year of family gatherings, birthdays, important dates – with concerns about leaving others behind,” she said. “I had lots of anger, because I still had a lot of things to do with my life. I still have a son (Beau) at home and a wonderful relationship Pat Brown.”

She was concerned about her adult children, Allyssia Nieman, Cameron Jugler and Conner Jugler and her six grandchildren.

“You start to be super angry that you’re going to miss out on grandkids’ and kids’ events, functions and life celebrations,” she said.

She got good news when MRIs, PT and bone scans, along with additional tests, showed the cancer hadn’t spread to other locations.

In May, a second surgery, to remove remaining cancer cells and lymph nodes was successful.

Sometime wonderful happened in between the surgery and chemotherapy.

She married her best friend.

“He has blessed me with many wonderful gifts, love and companionship,” she said.

Shanahan-Brown had two weeks to recover before starting chemotherapy sessions – eight sessions, set every other week, for a total of 16 weeks.

“Chemotherapy was very, very hard on me,” she said. “I had every possible side effect.”

She was nauseous, had hip and joint pain, nerve and muscle aches and severe headaches. She still has a metallic taste in her mouth and tingling in her hands and feet, which can last up to a year after treatment.

Despite the side effects, she emphasizes the importance of treatment.

“I would encourage people to always follow the treatment plan suggested by physicians and the physician team as the success of treatments is higher than no treatment and I want everyone to seek treatment to have the opportunity to be cancer free,” she said.

After each chemo treatment, Shanahan-Brown missed an average of one to two days of work, but considers herself “blessed beyond measure” that she was able to work from home.

“I had had insurance, great people to work with, an amazing supervisor and colleagues who all reached out and provided help and support in some capacity,” she said.

She remains grateful for them and the community.

“I didn’t cook a meal for 18 weeks,” she said. “A meal was donated every night.”

She received gift cards to purchase meals, along with an outpouring of flowers, candles, letters, cards, notes and text and Facebook messages.

The outpouring was humbling for someone who admittedly isn’t good at asking for help.

A friend provided some insight.

“You have helped people in this community for years,” the friend said. “It’s time for you to accept the help from others.”

Shanahan-Brown again sees God’s hand at work in her life.

“That was God placing the right person at the right time with the right message, because I needed to hear that,” she said. “I had to learn to be on the receiving end of support, encouragement, services and receiving gifts of kindness and love.”

Shanahan-Brown had a surgery to remove her chemo port in October 2022.

In mid-October, the Browns brought foreign exchange student, Petr Treutner of the Czech Republic, into their home. Petr came to Fremont to play hockey. When Petr needed a new host home, Beau suggested he stay with them.

“(Petr) has been a blessing in many ways,” Shanahan-Brown said. “He’s allowed Beau to have a live-in best friend and allowed us to have other things to focus on besides cancer.”

Shanahan-Brown began radiation treatments – each day for 25 days. Side effects, which are common, included fatigue and skin burns.

After radiation, Shanahan-Brown said she sought treatment with “the amazing folks” at Methodist Fremont Health Center for Wound Healing.

All of that treatment was successful, she said.

“I then had follow-up labs, mammograms and ultrasounds in February (2023) that have indicated that I am cancer free,” she said.

She recalls the awful times of her cancer experience.

“But there were God moments throughout the entire journey,” she said.

That includes when she was diagnosed and through her surgeries and treatments as her faith continued to grow and get stronger. She believes God was present when she and Pat married during a ceremony amid family and close friends.

She’s grateful that God is allowing her the opportunity to continue to fulfill his purpose on earth.

As part of that, she’s raising money to purchase a new linear accelerator for Methodist Fremont Health. This new radiation equipment will decrease the number of days patients receive radiation due to its higher accuracy and accounting for the breaths they take during treatments.

Fremont Health Foundation hosted a Feb. 11 gala, during which $175,000 was raised.

She talks about lessons learned via her journey.

“I have learned that life is short,” she said. “Take full advantage of the opportunities to travel, to visit with friends, to attend family functions and embrace daily life.”

She encourages others fighting cancer to have hope and take time to find their faith and purpose even as she continues on her faith trek.

“I always believed in God and a higher power, but I never took the time to pray, to listen or to observe his presence and being diagnosed with cancer made all of those components become stronger,” she said. “I had to lean on the power of prayer. I had to listen and know that I had to have faith and trust and then I was able to observe Godly moments along my journey.”